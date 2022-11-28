Hope Street’s Niamh McGrady among those lending support to annual Sleep Out as thousands raised for homeless youths

Actress Niamh among famous faces backing campaign to get young people off the streets

Thousands of pounds have been raised by volunteers at a special event to highlight the plight of homelessness among young people.

More than 60 people took part in the annual MACS Sleep Out, which was this year held in east Belfast, in the fight to help rising numbers of those aged between 16 and 25 with nowhere to call home.

Some famous faces were on hand to buoy the participants in Banana Block before they got their heads down for the night, sleeping on cardboard on the cold concrete floor.

Hope Street actress Niamh McGrady provided crystal bowl sound healing through her Mourne Magic wellness business, alongside a class hosted by Yoga Quarter.

Niamh, who will also appear on the next series of Celebrity Mastermind in aid of MACS, told Sunday Life: “I’m just very happy to be lending my support to what’s a brilliant evening to raise awareness about young people and the precarious lives and cracks that people can fall through.

“It’s about the money raised, but it’s also about spreading awareness and trying to do what we can.

“You think the world is full of cruelty — and it can be a cruel world — but when you come to an event like this and you see the love and the care and the compassion of people that are coming, some with their families and children coming to raise money and do this, it restores your faith in humanity.”

The crowd were treated to a drum circle with The Gathering Drum, meditative music by Phil Kieran and performances from Newcastle singer-songwriter Stephen Rafferty and Lurgan stand-up comedian Micky Bartlett.

Stephen said: “It [homelessness] is important to me because it’s only in recent years that it’s actually been highlighted to me how bad it really gets.

“Last Christmas I released a charity single to highlight the issues surrounding loneliness and homelessness in the coldest months of the year.”

The owners of Banana Block donated the use of the venue, while local company Bodega Bagels provided hot drinks and light snacks on the night as well as a light breakfast from 6am the next morning.

Sunday Life spent the night learning about the challenges that thousands of young homeless people — a yearly average of 3,800 but expected to rise — are facing, as well as the help MACS strives to provide.

Their shared tenancy manager Claire Carolan explained: “The reason we’re all here tonight is just to get a glimpse of how hard it is to sleep out and imagine how stressful and disruptive it must be for a young person facing this as a reality.

“The reasons young people fall into homelessness can be complex but are often due to a family breakdown, cramped living conditions, poverty and mental health issues.

“Our numbers were quite high before the pandemic, but we have noticed a massive increase since because young people are coming out of lockdown, coming out of restrictions.

“Their mental health had been poor before Covid, and now it’s like, ‘Where do I go?’. So, really, we need more funding now more than ever because we’re seeing a massive increase in the young people coming through our doors.

“The funds raised are vital and it can be a starter kit for a young person when they move into a flat and they have nothing. They mightn’t have any clothes, furniture, bedding or kitchen equipment, so it all goes towards essential items that you need to live and to get by.”

Details of the services available for young people can be found at www.macsni.org, and if you want to personally help the charity there is a ‘donate now’ button on the website and information on how to become a volunteer