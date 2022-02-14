‘Hopefully the song can send a message of hope that gives women trapped with abusers the courage to break free’

Musicians team up with domestic violence survivor to record new single for women’s aid

A musician from Co Down is releasing a new single dedicated to a woman who suffered domestic, physical and emotional abuse for more than 10 years.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to the Women’s Aid charity, which the victim credits with saving her life.

Conal Montgomery said This Life is Not for Me was based on the story of a woman called Louise, who was forced to flee England with her daughter because of a toxic relationship.

She returned to Derry, her hometown, 11 years ago with only the clothes on her back.

After hearing what she had gone through, Derry singer Stevie Porter transformed her story into lyrics that Conal put music to.

“Stevie, a good friend of mine, sent me the lyrics and asked if I could put a melody to them,” Conal said.

“I put some chords to them and took it to my old school friend Gerard Dornan at Hillside Studio in Loughinisland.

“Between the three of us, we [made] a song that can hopefully send a message of hope to others who suffer and maybe give them that little push to find the courage to break free.”

Louise told Sunday Life she hoped the track would make women trapped in dangerous relationships seek help.

“I know how hard it is living in that controlling situation. I used to shake every day and my anxiety hit the roof, so I hope my story will help others feeling like this,” she said.

“He [her former husband] was not only emotionally abusive but physically abusive to me as well.

“I would be kicked and beaten, punched, strangled and sometimes locked in our home for a full day. I remember being completely terrified.

“Each time he did it, he would swear he would never do it again, but of course he did.”

The bully even took control of her money and smashed her phone so she could not contact anyone. “I had no freedom. I was trapped. I used to pray to Jesus to help me out of this situation, and it went on for nearly 12 years,” Louise said.

She finally plucked up the courage to leave him after she and her daughter took a trip to Northern Ireland for a weekend.

“He said that I wasn’t allowed to do this, I wasn’t allowed to do that. He was ringing me constantly. I couldn’t believe that he was controlling me — he wasn’t even there — so I had enough and told my family everything and decided that was it,” Louise said.

“I was married to him, had a mortgage, the whole lot, but Women’s Aid were just amazing. They sorted out all my finances and everything.

“They completely changed my life, as [did] St Vincent De Paul with furniture when we had nothing.

“I was overwhelmed by the support I received, and the same is out there for others.

“As long as I have my family, friends and my child... there is no price to this freedom. I will always be humble with what I have now.”

Women’s Aid provides special courses to help women move on from the trauma of dangerous relationships. The charity also runs kick-boxing and self-defence classes.

“I still have the return flight ticket from when I decided to stay. I keep it to remind me that not getting on that plane was the best decision of my life,” Louise explained.

“If it wasn’t for Women’s Aid and the support of my family, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, and I just knew this life was not for me and my daughter.”

After a lengthy legal battle, Louise became the first person in Northern Ireland to secure an eight-year non-molestation order against an abuser.

The song based on her experiences will not only raise money for Women’s Aid in the near future — it will keep on giving for years because Conal intends to donate the track to the charity for use in future fund and awareness-raising campaigns.

Helping others is important to the big-hearted musician, who has faced his own struggles in life.

While he fronted bands in his 20s, he developed an addiction to alcohol that he battled for many years.

In 2019, however, he released Happy Being Free, his debut solo album, which documents his journey to sobriety.

Last year, Conal spearheaded a collaborative project in Killyleagh, his hometown, that involved friends and neighbours penning poems during lockdown that he transformed into lyrics for a song.

“It all started when a neighbour, John McNamara, sent me a poem written in the late 1960s by Father Liam Vaughan called The Shores of Killyleagh, and asked if I could put music to it,” he said.

“I posted it on Facebook and got a great response. The others who sent me their thoughts and poems gave me the idea to try and put their words to songs and record them.”

The track he recorded for Louise will be released on all major streaming platforms on February 18.

To buy the single, visit https://conalmontgomery.bandcamp.com/ link. For more information about Conal’s music, search for him on Facebook