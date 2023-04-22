Horse breeder pervert was ‘going to leave wife for his teenage victim’

A PAEDOPHILE told his victim he was “prepared to leave his wife”, a court has been told.

Champion horse breeder Michael Harold Beattie is also said to have told the teenager he was ready to tell people about her, even though she was under the age of consent.

Judge Peter Irvine KC was due to sentence the 42-year-old on Friday, but he highlighted that Beattie disputed aspects of the prosecution case.

He told Craigavon Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, “It’s fairly evident that the factual matrix is not entirely in agreement between the parties,” including what he described as a “litany of communications” sent by Beattie to his victim.

The judge said it was clear that Beattie disputed the Crown contention he told the girl “that he was prepared to leave his wife and to inform other persons about this particular relationship”.

With a jury sworn in and ready to hear the trial, and with the victim on standby to give evidence, Beattie’s defence counsel asked for the charges to be put to him again.

The defendant, from Bresagh Road in Lisburn, then confessed to each of the eight charges against him.

These were six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 16 and two of inciting the same child to engage in sexual activity.

The crimes were committed on dates between December 21, 2018, and March 5, 2019, and carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Defence counsel Rosemary Walsh said she understood the issues raised by the judge and agreed the court needed to have clarity before the matter could proceed any further.

Freeing Beattie on bail, Judge Irvine said he would review the case and fix a date for sentencing this Friday.