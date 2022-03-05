Horse trader guilty of voyeurism

THIS is the horse-trader convicted of voyeurism after he filmed a woman performing a sex act on him which was later “cheerfully” shown to others by a friend.

Magherafelt man Harry Evans (23) is facing a possible jail sentence after being convicted of voyeurism at a contested hearing at Derry Magistrates Court after the victim gave distressing evidence.

The well-known local equestrian from Ballyronan Road did not give evidence.

The woman described meeting Evans, who she knew vaguely knew, at an event in July 2019 and he bought her a few drinks. She claimed Evans followed her into a toilet cubicle but she managed to push him out and lock the door. When she opened the door to leave, he re-entered.

She told the court: “He was kissing me and pulling my hair, in a sexual way as opposed to violent, but I had already pushed him out. I didn’t want him in the toilet.”

She said in order to get him away, she performed a sex act which he filmed on his phone.

There was text contact between the pair for a few days and Evans asked her to go for a drink. She declined and asked about the video which he assured had been deleted.

Months later, she met a friend of Evans who showed her the video on his phone, having sent it to himself after accessing Evans’ phone. The friend said others had seen it.

She said: “I felt disgusted and ashamed. My initial thought was for my children and if there’s a video out there of me, they could see it. “

District Judge Barney McElhome said: “This a very serious matter. The victim encountered Evans’ friend in a shop and became aware that the video she had been told was deleted had in fact been sent to him and was on his phone. Quite rightly she got upset and was realistically worried about a video being passed about.”

The judge added: “He (Evans) played his part as well. There was no justification for this. It was an awful thing to do. Short of sending him straight to prison, I will adjourn for a pre-sentence report.”

Evans was ordered to return for sentencing on May 6.