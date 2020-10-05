Housebound Catholic faithful 'forgotten about' by church

Housebound Catholic parishioners feel they have been "forgotten about'' as they haven't received Holy Communion in six months.

There is currently a 'Holy Order' ban on pastoral visits to private addresses by priests and lay Eucharistic Ministers over the risk of coronavirus.

Priests can currently only visit people in houses or in residential care homes in a matter of "urgency'' and must wear protective face coverings and maintain the 2m social distancing rules.

One elderly housebound Catholic communicant told Sunday Life: "I haven't received Holy Communion since March and I don't know when I will ever receive it again.

"I feel we have been forgotten about. I haven't seen a priest or Eucharistic Minister in six months."

Senior Catholic Church figures told Sunday Life there will be no return to visiting the sick and elderly anytime soon.

They say this has become even more difficult after the Stormont Executive recently introduced new restrictions: no mixing of households indoors and six people from two different houses can meet up in the garden.

Sunday Life has learned that the issue of the Visitation of the Sick was discussed at a high level meeting among leading clergy in the Down and Connor diocese last week. However, one senior Catholic Church source said no decision was made on when a return to visiting the sick and elderly will take place.

Down and Connor, which is one of the biggest dioceses here and is led by Bishop Noel Treanor, said: "The restrictions and diocesan guidance to parishes in response to the Covid-19 pandemic are under constant review and the practice of regular scheduled visitation of the sick and infirm by clergy or Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion will be reintroduced when it is safe to do so."