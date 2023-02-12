Housing Executive burns through almost £300k on bonfires

Hundreds of thousands spent on protecting homes and cleaning

New figures have revealed some of the costs associated with summer bonfires.

In July and August last year, the Housing Executive spent almost £300,000 on dealing with the fall-out from pyres.

A Freedom Of Information request revealed this included £136,378 on debris removal and grass reinstatement, £127,966 on protecting homes, £26,000 on a council-led bonfire management scheme and £4,320 on clear up and repair, totalling £294,664.

Alliance Party councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown said: “Alliance recognises the importance of cultural tradition and would encourage people who enjoy bonfires to think about the cost to society as well as the enjoyment of them. All traditions, if they are to survive, must adapt.

“We have to move to a situation where life and property isn’t risked and the cost to the public purse is minimised.”

The cost of policing the Twelfth last year totalled almost £1.4 million, with the Eleventh £205,453. This figure has been gradually falling down the years.

In July and August last year, officers investigated just under 100 bonfire-related incidents recorded as hate crimes.

One file was submitted to prosecutors in relation to July, when around 250 bonfires took place. The information for that August is not yet available.

Fire service costs for each bonfire vary, with many under £100, but among the most expensive was a pyre in Donaghadee at £4,561.

Craigyhill loyalist bonfire in Larne

The costs over the last four years were £30,957 for 2019, £19,778 for 2020, £47,114 for 2021 and £43,678 (incomplete figure) for last year.

Belfast City Council, the largest local authority, spent £50,000 on cleaning bonfires last year.

SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte said: “Bonfires are resulting in hundreds of call-outs for the police, fire service and Housing Executive every year, which in turn is costing thousands of pounds.

“While legal beacons can play an important role in celebrating cultural events, it is clear the annual construction of illegal bonfires are a significant and growing drain on the public purse.”

Professor Dominic Bryan, the former chair of the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition, said bonfires were a legitimate part of culture that could not be wished away.

“All the criticism of all of this is valid, but when you look at practicalities, it’s not that easy to come up with alternatives,” he explained.

“Saying no to bonfires isn’t a realistic alternative.

“It’s important to say they are complex events. They also provide local areas with social cohesion.”

The QUB professor said it was extremely useful to have new data on the subject because every year there is a tendency to “overestimate or underestimate’’ the extent of any issues.

He added: “We have no choice but to keep working. I don’t think you can police it out. You have to persuade people.”