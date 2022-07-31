Housing Executive pays out over £6m in compensation for personal injury claims and property damage, figures show

The Housing Executive has paid out more than £6m in compensation for personal injury claims and property damage in the last five years, it has been revealed.

In the last financial year alone, it settled or was ordered to pay £1.6m in public liability cases taken against it by tenants and members of the public.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey disclosed the payouts in response to a written Assembly question by UUP MLA Andy Allen.

The Housing Executive is one of the largest social housing providers in the UK with just under 85,000 properties in its ownership across Northern Ireland.

The total bill also includes payments for loss of housing where the Housing Executive has to take ownership of a person’s property.

But the vast majority of the payouts came after investigations or court cases into negligence by the Housing Executive leading to personal injury or property damage.

In the year 2021/22, £1,606,823 was paid out while in the year before the figure was £1,060,728. In 2019/20 it spent £1,579,976 settling claims and in 2018/19 the bill was £1,144,538. The lowest year covered by the departmental response was £941,729.

According to the response, a payment for a public liability claim occurs “where an investigation or court determination has concluded that on the balance of probabilities, Housing Executive has been negligent in circumstances that gave rise to the public liability claim for personal injury and/or property damage”. Mr Allen told Sunday Life: “The amount paid out from 2017 through to 2022 was in excess of £6m, which would appear to be an extremely high amount.

“It is imperative where an individual’s home has been damaged that they have the ability to seek recompense through the public liability claim process.

“However, when someone is opening their home for work to be carried out, that the contractor takes every possible step to minimise the risk of damage being caused as this results in undue stress and anxiety to the tenant in seeking compensation to put right the damage.”

He added: “I will be seeking further information to ascertain the detail of the successful public liability claims against the Housing Executive and what steps they have taken to reduce the need for such claims to be made.”

The Housing Executive’s most recent annual report says it carried out 325,000 repairs to properties in the year 2020-2021 and £70m on housing stock improvements.

However, a response to a question by Mr Allen revealed that 45 planned maintenance schemes have been delayed by over 12 months in the last year.

The annual report also said the Housing Executive hopes to soon demolish the first of its tower blocks in its tower blocks action plan.

Latharna House in Larne is due for demolition this year and will be followed by Monkscoole House in Newtownabbey’s Rathcoole estate.

The £225m scheme will see its 33 remaining tower blocks either knocked down or sold over the next 30 years.