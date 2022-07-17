How James Bond star Pierce Brosnan ended up at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast to watch Stones in His Pockets

Stage actor loved chatting to his hero

Stage star Shaun Blaney was shaken but not stirred to have James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan come and see his show.

The pair met up after Shaun performed Marie Jones’ play Stones in His Pockets at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

Pierce was brought to see the two-hander, also starring Gerard McCabe, by Derry Girls and Games of Thrones star Ian McElhinney, who is married to Marie.

Shaun told Sunday Life: “We heard that he was in town for filming and we heard that he was working with Ian, so a couple of days beforehand myself and Gerard were getting excited, going, ‘Imagine if James Bond turned up to see this. That would be amazing’.

“And three days before the matinee that he came to see, the director came in and said, ‘Just to let you know, if you need a wee boost on Saturday afternoon, Pierce Brosnan’s going to be in to see you’.

“So we were already excited, and then during that show I had Pierce and one of my best friends from when I was younger and a few other actor mates in, so it really was a very special show that one.”

The show was celebrating its 25th anniversary, and it coincided with Pierce (69) having a day off from filming a new movie in Northern Ireland.

Shaun continued: “Knowing that a friend or one of your heroes when you’re younger is in the audience, sometimes you can just think of them and it gives you a wee boost.

“When you maybe need a breath, you’re maybe feeling tired, it just lifts the whole thing underneath that makes it feel like no work at all.

“Ian [McElhinney] was the original director of Stones in His Pockets 25 years ago and he had come to see us in this new version and had given us wonderful support, encouragement and advice for it.

“And just when he was working with Pierce he was talking to him about it on set and I think Pierce said, ‘You know what? We’re not working Saturday’, and it was the anniversary as well, which was lovely.”

Drogheda-born Pierce is playing a Second World War veteran in the upcoming film The Last Rifleman.

It centres on Artie Crawford, a veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has just lost his wife.

The plot is inspired by the true story of war veteran Bernard Jordan who at 89 years old sneaked out of his care home in East Sussex, got on a ferry to France and made his way to Normandy for the 70th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in June 2014.

And the good news for Shaun was that a beaming Pierce gave the performance a glowing review.

He said: “He was so nice about it. You know what? He was an absolute gentleman. And he was really encouraging.

“He said, ‘Now I’m a fan of you two boys’. You know, to hear him say that... he’s half joking and then at the same time you’re just like, ‘That’s amazing’.

“But he was so encouraging. He’s playing an elderly man in the movie he’s filming at the minute, so we bonded over how to play an old man because one of my characters was an old man, and it was just wonderful to get to chat to him.”

Meanwhile, Shaun is set to return to the stage later this month for In the Name of the Son, based on the life of the Guildford Four’s Gerry Conlon and written by Gerry’s friend Richard O’Rawe and playwright Martin Lynch.

He said: “We’re halfway through the first week of rehearsals and we have one night in Derry, then we are in the Opera House and then straight off to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“The lovely thing was that I’d done both of them before so I had nice wee sections of my brain for where one lived and where the other lived.

“You know, when the jobs come, you just take them when they’re there. It’s made for amazing summer work for me.”

÷ In The Name of the Son is at Derry’s Millennium Forum on July 23 and Belfast’s Grand Opera House from July 25 to 30. Tickets on sale now