How NI’s ‘peace babies’ are hearing first-hand testimonies from dark days of Troubles

Oral history project to educate ‘peace babies’ hears searing testimonies about horror of the Troubles

What passed as normal during the Troubles, cars ablaze on a street in Belfast

Deric (far left), Ivan (second from right) and some of the pupils and participants in the Teaching the Troubles through Shared Education initiative

A former policeman recounted the trauma of being on the scene in the aftermath of Omagh

But hundreds of teenagers on both sides of the community in Co Londonderry have been taking part in a groundbreaking programme to learn about those dark days and its impact on Northern Ireland and beyond.

Called Teaching the Troubles through Shared Education, it’s aimed at students from Year 10 in eight schools. It involves them hearing the first-hand experiences of former police officers, paramilitaries, victims, prison governors and journalists.

Organiser Denver Charles, a history teacher from Magherafelt High School, said the initial lessons have touched on “many challenging events of history, including the consequences of partition in Ireland in 1921; the birth of the civil rights movement and the start of the Troubles in the late 60s”.

But pupils have also been examining the still-contentious and in many cases unresolved and raw issues of victims, survivors and legacy.

Working in tandem with the Theatre of Witness organisation who are based in the Playhouse in Derry/Londonderry, the students have also been hearing about the role of peacemakers like John Hume and David Trimble, and the seismic shifts in Northern Ireland after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Mr Charles said he believed there were a number of misconceptions about the attitudes of teenagers to the Troubles and the teaching of the history of the conflict.

“People tend to question if they are subjects which are even being studied at all but I have publicly countered that and insisted that it’s wrong to say that the Troubles are being ignored,’’ he said.

“I personally have been responsible going back 20 years for a number of projects where pupils have recorded the oral histories of people involved in or impacted by the Troubles.”

Pupils listen attentively to James Greer and William McKee

Eighteen months ago a report carried out by the Centre of Children’s Rights at Queen’s University on behalf of the Commission for Victims and Survivors said that the school curriculum should be changed so that all pupils in Northern Ireland could be taught about the Troubles.

At the Shared Education Programme initiative, a range of workshops over a two-day period saw interactions between pupils and a variety of people who recalled their experiences during the Troubles. One was a retired policeman, who spoke of his harrowing role after the Omagh bomb which claimed the lives of 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins in August, 1998.

The officer, who didn’t want to be identified, said he had been a member of the police team tasked with identifying victims after road accidents or fires and formerly after terrorist attacks.

He added: “When the Good Friday Agreement came, we consoled ourselves that our work in the wake of terrorist atrocities would be over but we were wrong. We had been trained to deal with tragedy but Omagh was still a shocker.

“I talk to the students about how Omagh has affected me afterwards.”

James Greer

The PSNI man who served for 30 years in the police said he now sat beside paramilitaries and victims and survivors of violence during his Theatre of Witness talks, sharing stories with community groups and visiting university students, some of them from England and America.

“Speaking to many younger people about the Troubles is very much a history lesson but we’ve been south of the border too and pupils there often know little or nothing about the violence, even about the Dublin and Monaghan bombings,” he said.

The officer added that delivering his message recently to the mixed group of children in the Shared Education Programme in and around Magherafelt was inspirational and he felt welcome in all the schools he visited.

Also taking part was convicted loyalist bomber James Greer from Derry/Londonderry, who has appeared in the TV documentary series, Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland. He told the students that he quickly found out that the Ulster Defence Association he joined in his teens were, in contrast to their name, “one of the most aggressive organisations” of the Troubles.

William McKee

He told the students how he’d had an “epiphany” in jail as he was serving 15 years for having a bomb which exploded prematurely and blew off his friend’s arm.

He said: “Another loyalist prisoner was telling me how he’d shot a shopkeeper and his wife and would have murdered their eight-year-old daughter too if he hadn’t run out of bullets. That was enough for me. I was horrified. If that was what being in the UDA meant, I wanted out.

“And from then on I have devoted myself to peacebuilding.”

The former governor of the Maze prison William McKee — who was in charge of the jail in December 1997 when loyalist Billy Wright was murdered by the INLA — also addressed the students.

He first became involved with Theatre of Witness after he was approached by its American founder, Teya Sepinuck, to participate in a documentary and stage presentation called Release, which told the stories of six people — a British soldier, a prison governor, a detective, two prisoners and a man who was caught in a car bomb as a child.

“I show the documentary to the students and then discuss it and how we need to do things differently so we don’t go back to the violence of the past,” said William, who was under a death threat in his Maze days.

Another part of the Shared Education initiative has been using two books which feature the reflections of nearly 140 journalists about their reflections on the Troubles and individuals they encountered in Northern Ireland.

The stories have been included in two volumes of Reporting the Troubles, compiled by this reporter and former Press Association Irish editor Deric Henderson.

We were guests at two of the sessions at St Colm’s High School in Draperstown and Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt where we spoke to the students and took part in Q&As.

“It was fascinating to hear that the books have been having a role in furthering a new generation’s knowledge of the Troubles,” said Henderson. “It was always our hope that the books could find their way into school libraries.

“I know there’s a train of thought that children who were born after the violence ended should be spared from knowing anything about it. But we’re much more inclined to believe that trying to draw a veil over what went on is wrong and that ignoring the past is only helping to perpetuate it.”

Grim times: Buses ablaze in Belfast in the aftermath of Bloody Friday

Mr Charles said: “A number of the students have followed up stories that were included in the two books and which we were able to weave into the programme.

“Two of the ones that come to mind are the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry and the slayings of three Protestant worshippers at the Mountain Lodge Pentecostal Church in Darkley in 1983.

“There’s a massive desire among many young people to understand more about the Troubles and I believe what we have achieved with the cross-community initiative has been a huge success.”

Shared Education Programme organisers like Mr Charles and Ciaran Meenagh, the new Derry GAA manager who teaches in St Colm’s, have been warned that their budgets could be cut by 50 per cent next year. But Mr Charles said there’s unanimity among all the schools that there’s a pressing need for history departments to continue working together on projects like the most recent one in and around the Sperrins.

Reporting the Troubles

Now I know how bad it actually was… pupils’ take on workshop

Student 1

I learned about how bad the Troubles were and how there were a lot of casualties and how many people have been mentally affected by the conflict.

Student 2

I learnt that victims came from different communities and perspectives, which I thought was good. It was brilliant to hear from ex-UDR/ex-RUC, ex-combatants and the prison governor, as well as the journalists.

Student 3

I realise now that although people are different on the outside, they are all the same on the inside and they were all equally affected by the Troubles. I didn’t fully realise how bad they actually were.

Student 4

I learned how the Troubles affected both sides. Even though I have had opposing views to the other group, I felt for them and their struggles. Additionally, I was further enlightened on how the conflict tore families apart even after it ended.

Student 5

It made the Troubles feel more real when people who actually went through it were telling you about it. It was very good to learn how it still affects people today.

Student 6

I really enjoyed my two-day workshop. I found that I began to think more about both sides of the conflict.