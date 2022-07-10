How public helped snare ‘calculating’ Co Armagh kidnapper Jeffrey Kelly

A cop who played a key role in catching Jeffrey Kelly said the “consequences’’ of what could have happened are “distressing to even contemplate”.

“It’s scary to think if he hadn’t been captured that day, we could be discussing a very different story,’’ Detective Inspector Celeste Simpson told Sunday Life.

“His actions were calculated and cowardly. It has shocked everyone, and won’t be forgotten.”

The community was also crucial in tracking down Kelly. Appeals online to locate him and his distinctive red Audi were widely circulated on social media.

“It’s that sort of swan in the lake moment, the legs are going, but I have to remain calm because we are the response to something that is very frightening,’’ added DI Simpson.

Collaboration with the community ended with Kelly cornered in his own home where he was trying to cover his tracks — the clothes he had been wearing already on the washing line.

“There was a lot of information that identified his car. We were able to do the research quite quickly and we were able to go out and get him with the clothing, and the clothing had been through the wash,’’ said the detective.

“We knew we were on the right track. So, to go back to the public and say, ‘Thank you so much’, you had no idea how much that meant.”

Police have always maintained that Kelly had been “stalking’’ other women that Sunday morning before he managed to grab the teacher out walking.

Cocky from the moment he was arrested, Kelly branded what he was accused of as “a load of b*****ks”.

It took him over a year to finally own up.

Police always knew Kelly was a real threat and that was reinforced just days ago in court with the very latest assessment from the probation service deeming him a dangerous offender.

Sunday Life asked would he have tried to abduct someone else if he hadn’t been caught so quickly that day.

“Personally, I think yes,” said Detective Inspector Simpson.

“He was going to try and do something that day and for us I’m thankful the person he had selected was somebody with such determination to make sure he didn’t.

“She protected potential other victims.”

Those who worked on this case are still taken aback by the young woman’s tenacity and bravery in breaking free.

“Not only to get away from Kelly once, but she managed to get away twice,’’ said DI Simpson.

“And she remained focused to run to safety. I take my hat off to her, she had the internal need to get away.

“She knew she wasn’t safe. I can’t begin to imagine all the thoughts that were going through her head like, ‘If I don’t get away what would happen to me’. She is remarkable.”