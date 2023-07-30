How Sinead O’Connor was gripped with Troubles fear and thought Ian Paisley was Satan

Sinead O’Connor spent her life traumatised by seeing the horrors of the Troubles — and became convinced as a child Ian Paisley was Satan.

The Nothing Compares 2 U icon, who died on Wednesday in London aged 56 while working on a new album, grew up in Dublin but was gripped with fear by seeing scenes of bombings sweep Northern Ireland as a child.

She said in her brutal memoir Rememberings, in which she details her years of mental health struggles: “I’m really scared when I hear about bombs and fire and old people bleeding and everyone screaming and tanks and soldiers and people throwing things and even little kids watching in the streets.

“And that horrible Ian Paisley man in the priest suit screaming with his eyes all bulging.

“I’m sure he is the devil because my mother says the devil always dresses as a priest.

“I can’t move when I see him on TV. I don’t like it when he comes on and my father isn’t there.

“Years ago, when I was little, I had to get my father because I was watching Laurel and Hardy, and Laurel went down the drain in the bath and I was really upset.

“I wish it could have been that Paisley man instead.”

Sinead — born Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor — added she spent years hating the violence of the Troubles and the horrors of the hunger strikes.

She said: “They’d all been killing each other since as far back as I could remember.

“It was horrible on the news, fire and blood and kids and old people screaming in the streets.

“And s*** all over the prison walls and hollow-eyed skinny men whose coffins were so light they could have been carried by one small child.

“And gunmen at funerals and men torn from cars there and killed.

“Through it all, Margaret Thatcher’s hair was perfect.”

Despite her hatred of violence and bombs, Sinead recalled her joy when the filmmaker John Maybury managed to bring explosives through customs from London to Ireland so they could use them in special effects for the music video to her song Troy.

She said: “Maybury had pulled off an amazing musical/promotional coup.

“It’s 1987, and there’s a full war in Northern Ireland, but despite this, Maybury and his crazy lighting man managed to carry pounds and pounds of napalm from Heathrow through Dublin airport, unobserved at either end, to use in a video shoot.

“We rigged up the Hellfire Club, an infamous eighteenth-century ruin on a hill overlooking Dublin.

“Must have blown it up five times. It’s a national monument. We didn’t even ask permission. The dude who rigged it up was an army expert.

“Nothing fell off or over. We left the structure intact.

“It was for the video of my first single Troy.”

In 1989, the singer declared her support for the IRA, only to retract the statement a year later. She would later explain that she was too young at the time to understand the situation in Northern Ireland.

In 1993 she took part in protests following the IRA’s bombing of Warrington that killed two children.