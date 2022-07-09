Hundreds gather as Portadown lights up early for the Twelfth

Giant flames from the Corcrain bonfire licked the Portadown sky on Friday night as the Twelfth celebrations got underway.

The huge pyre was lit early as per tradition with hundreds gathering around the raging fire.

Up to 250 bonfires are due to be lit across Northern Ireland this weekend as festivities reach fever pitch.

DUP councillor and former lord mayor of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council Darryn Causby said: “It was quite a spectacle, there was a huge crowd — probably the biggest I’ve ever seen at it.

“There was a calm and relaxed atmosphere all evening in the area and a number of bands paraded the estate.

“The organisers have worked hard to ensure the fire remains free of posters and flags and last night Billy Lundy was the only thing to be burned on the top.”

Skeogh Flute Band, Hillhaven Flute Band, Derrylee Flute Band, Cormeen Rising Sons of William, and Blackskull Orange and Blue all took part in a parade prior to the burning.

Many of the online notices for the event offered tributes to a former corporal in the Royal Irish Rangers, Orangeman and member of the Royal Black, James Albert Purdy, who died in January.

The early lighting of the pyre, usually on the Sunday prior to the Eleventh Night, has been a topic of controversy with the organisers moving it to a Friday this year following criticism.

Addressing the issue, organisers said previously: “We as a committee have taken a great deal of grief and flack off many people across this town and Northern Ireland due to the burning on a Sunday. We now ask those same people who ridiculed us to come out and support the revised date.

A bonfire is lit in the Corcrain area of Portadown on July 9, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“Protestants attacking Protestants will never be ok and is what is wrong with our current political crisis.

“Our local community is absolutely paramount in our vision and decision to change the date.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a 999 call due to burning embers being blown by the wind in the direction of houses, however there was no damage to property. Jets were used to “dampen down” the roofs of some nearby properties.

Elsewhere, a pyre in Larne is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the tallest bonfire.

The Craigyhill bonfire stands at about 100ft tall with builders intending to double its height by the time it’s set alight tomorrow night.

Members of the Craigyhill bonfire committee claimed it had several Catholics helping in its construction and insisted they were trying to make the event less contentious.

He added: “There are three Catholics on our committee — including the guy who delivers the pallets.

“We decided long ago that burning tricolours or effigies would be unfair and insensitive.

“Last year we painted the top green, white and gold and some people were offended.

“We held our hands up and apologised and we have decided not to do that this year.

“There are Union flags and loyalist flags at the site because that’s the culture we are celebrating.”

One contentious bonfire in north Belfast which has been the subject of legal and political wrangling is Tiger’s Bay bonfire on Adam Street.

Petrol bombs and bricks were launched at the site on Thursday night in an incident the PSNI is treating as a hate crime. The pyre was briefly set alight on Friday following further attacks, with interface gates in the area closed by the Department of Justice as a result.

North Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Carál Ní Chuilín appealed for youngsters from the New Lodge area “to stay away from interfaces over coming days”.