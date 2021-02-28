Hundreds nearing end of life told to die at home

The bulletin on excess deaths will be published by the NI Statistics and Research Agency on Thursday

Hundreds of people nearing the end of their lives have chosen or been advised to die at home rather than in hospital or nursing homes over the last year, according to official statistics.

The numbers show there were close to 2,500 excess deaths recorded in Northern Ireland from the start of the pandemic to the end of January, with an estimated near 10% not known to be related to Covid-19.

The statistics will appear in a bulletin on excess deaths to be published by the NI Statistics and Research Agency on Thursday.

It will show a large number of excess deaths listed as happening at home, along with a low number in hospitals despite hundreds of deaths from the virus.

Separately, information from various global agencies tracking excess mortality using slightly different methodology, reveals there were approximately 2,300 more deaths between March last year and the middle of January than would have been expected based on a five-year average.

According to the Department of Health, 2,050 people have died within a month of testing positive for Covid-19 up to the end of last week.

NISRA calculates the number of deaths based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate. There were 2,751 certificates filed mentioning Covid-19 by February 19th, according to the agency.

"From different reports, we can say that in 90% of (excess deaths), Covid-19 was found to be the underlying cause of death," said one NISRA statistician involved in compiling excess death numbers.

The other excess deaths cannot be explained properly from the numbers alone, he added.

However, NISRA has previously suggested that these differences may be related to access to health services, indirect effects of lock-down and isolation, including mental health and domestic abuse, or even further Covid-19 deaths.

Officials did not want to reveal the exact excess death number listed as dying at home ahead of this week's publication of the figures, but they do believe hundreds of dying people, their families, along with doctors and hospitals decided the dying would remain at home supported by loved ones in their last days.

These may have been a family decision, either alone or following advice or instruction from health care providers.