Hunger strikers’ anniversary marked on New York walls

Poster tributes to the 10 republican hunger strikers who died in 1981 have started popping up in New York.

Photographs of the dead IRA and INLA prisoners have appeared at subway stations and on walls in areas like Astoria, Sunnyside and Woodlawn.

The posters include pictures of Bobby Sands, who died aged 27 in the Maze Prison.

An Instagram account called “When New York Was Irish” has been created by Irish Americans who laud the dead men as “heroes” to mark the 40th anniversary of the hunger strikers’ deaths.

A spokesman for the campaigners said they plan to put up posters in all five boroughs.

“A few friends from my GAA club and local community have been marking each anniversary of the Hunger Strikers with a memorial in different traditional Irish neighbourhoods,” the spokesman said.

“So far we have done Woodlawn, East Durham, Astoria, and Sunnyside and plan to mark the rest of dates around the five boroughs.”

CAMPAIGN: Subway station posters

The poster campaign began last week and was promoted on the “WNYWI” Instagram page.

A post on the side read: “Today marks the 40th Anniversary of the death of IRA volunteer, Joe McDonnell. Joe died in a British prison after 61 days on hunger strike. Sunnyside, and the wider New York Irish community, remember Joe with pride.

“A family man and brave Irish patriot, Joe made the ultimate sacrifice. He unselfishly gave his life so that all people on the island of Ireland, regardless of race, religion or ethnicity, could live as equals in a fair and just society.

“Joe’s 40th Anniversary was marked at the famous Bliss Subway Station on Queens Boulevard.

“Fittingly, the oration at Joe McDonnell’s funeral was delivered by Leitrim man, and former IRA Chief of Staff with strong New York connections, John Joe McGirl. McGirl visited the Sunnyside area after his release from Long Kesh. A few years prior he was honored by the local Irish community.”