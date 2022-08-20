Hunter McGleenon’s killer should never have been in Northern Ireland

Murderer Sharyar Ali was here illegally on day he battered innocent tot to death

A self-confessed baby killer has been convicted of illegally entering the UK on the day he battered his former partner’s little boy to death.

The news comes as Sharyar Ali is due to find out how long he will spend behind bars for the murder of tot Hunter McGleenon.

The 34-year-old has already been given a life term for the brutal killing of the toddler he was supposed to be minding at a house in Keady in November 2019.

At the time the Pakistani national had been barred from being in the UK, but had been living in Monaghan.

A prosecution lawyer told the court he was allowed to live in the Republic and at the time was in a relationship with Nicole McGleenon who lived in Keady — and had a “habit” of crossing the border.

Despite the defence arguing that there was no proof as to when Ali crossed over into the UK, the court was told that on November 26, he “had the care’’ of little Hunter.

It was revealed that during police interviews he admitted coming up on that day, and that baby Hunter had been in his care when he was murdered.

Convicting Ali of illegally entering the UK, District Judge Trevor Brown said “we are dancing on the head of a pin here — I see absolutely no merit in this defence at all”.

Imposing a month jail sentence, he said given the fact Ali is a lifer, any sentence he handed down is “totally academic”.

Ali was due to go on trial in April for Hunter’s murder, but made a last-minute dock confession.

The toddler sustained significant injuries to his head and abdomen while in the care of Ali. And even though he knew full well the child was hurting, at no stage did he try and get medical help or assistance.

In fact, he left the toddler alone for hours while he visited a casino in Monaghan.

At a previous hearing Ali, who had been with Hunter’s mum Nicole for around a year, claimed the tot had fallen off a sofa and struck his head on the floor.

He told detectives he had performed CPR and given Hunter a cold shower to revive the 11-month-old.

Back in April when Ali finally put all his lies to one side, and owned up to what he had done, Hunter’s mum Nicole spoke out on social media.

Showing a picture of the 34-year-old alongside that of her innocent little boy, she posted on Facebook.

“Today is the day I finally got my justice for my son Hunter who was murdered by this dirty monster Sharyar Ali in 2019. He finally pleaded guilty after two years and five whole months,” she said.

Remanding Ali back into custody, the judge adjourned the case to allow Hunter’s grieving family to make victim impact statements and for probation to complete a pre-sentence report.

A date when the killer will find out how long he must serve in jail before being considered for release has yet to be set.