Hunter McGleenon’s mum: 13 years not enough for what killer did to my baby

Mother brands sentence handed down to son’s killer an ‘insult’

A new picture has emerged of crazed baby killer Sharyar Ali as the campaign intensifies to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

The image is in stark contrast to the clean-cut, butter-wouldn’t-melt photos that most people will be familiar with.

Hunter McGleenon’s devastated family released them to remind people of the evil Ali committed.

The 34-year-old was told he would have to serve at least 13 years in prison for the murder of little Hunter — a boy he claimed to have loved like his own son.

The 11-month-old suffered a horrendous death at the hands of Ali, who was supposed to be caring for him while his mum, Nicole, paid a last visit to her dying granny.

Hunter with his mum Nicole: She has pleaded with the public to write a letter of compliant to the DDP asking for the unduly linent sentence of 13 years of to be increased

Before finally confessing to the murder, he claimed that Hunter’s death at his ex-partner’s home in Keady in November 2019 was a tragic accident, but everyone saw through his lies.

After Ali was sentenced, Nicole posted this simple message on social media: “Hope he rots.”

Northern Ireland’s top prosecutor, Stephen Herron, is currently considering whether he can appeal the 13-year term.

It’s something that Nicole believes should be done without delay.

After taking time to reflect on the sentence given to the man who took the life of her only child, the 30-year-old told Sunday Life: “Thirteen years is nowhere near long enough for what this demon has done to my child.

“It’s a huge insult to Hunter, me and the family. We deserve better and Hunter deserves better.”

When handing down sentences, judges are bound by guidelines and must take mitigating and aggravating factors into consideration.

In this case, three years were taken off for Ali’s guilty plea to murder just before his trial was due to begin.

But the McGleenons are not the only people furious over the outcome of this horrific case.

After the news dropped, many took to social media to voice their anger, believing he should never get out of prison.

“Thirteen years. No, he deserves life,’’ wrote one man.

“Wow. Thirteen years for the life of an innocent baby,” posted another.

One woman said: “So sorry for that wee boy’s family. He has not got the justice he deserves.”

Thirteen years is the minimum Ali must spend in jail before being considered for release.

If freed — and that would depend on whether or not he was still considered a danger — he would remain on licence and could be recalled to prison at any point in time.

But Ali is now facing the possibility of that minimum term being increased.

What he did to Hunter, causing 19 injuries to his little body, caused widespread revulsion.

It also recently emerged he wasn’t legally allowed to be in Northern Ireland at the time of the murder.

Images of Ali gambling in a casino across the border with Hunter in the car outside — just two hours before he took his life — also compounded the public’s sense of outrage.

Hunter’s loved ones and his mum are still struggling to come to terms with the enormity of their loss.

They told the Belfast Telegraph about “monster” Ali and how had he robbed them of a “precious gift”.

Nicole’s sister, Coleen, said: “Growing up, all Nicole ever wanted was to be a mummy. It was her dream. She was the most incredible mummy. Hunter was her entire world.

“Nobody should have to hold the lifeless body of their child. But as hard as it was to do it, we didn’t want to leave him.

“If it had been an accident, you might eventually learn to deal with it, but he [Ali] was someone we knew, liked and had welcomed into our family. What he did is just so wrong.”

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) may be looking at this case again, but Hunter’s relatives said “it would mean the world to us” if those who feel the same way as they do would write to the PPS.

Anyone who would like to do so can contact the PPS by emailing info@ppsni.gov.uk.

