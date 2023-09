John ‘Bunter’ Graham was joined by Harry Stockman, the UVF’s 1st Battalion ‘commander’

The Safe Shankill mural. Top right: John 'Bunter' Graham at the unveiling. Bottom right: Harry Stockman and Graham.

UVF boss John ‘Bunter’ Graham has been branded a “hypocrite” for showing up at the unveiling of a ‘Safe Shankill’ mural just yards from the spot where the terror gang murdered several loyalists.