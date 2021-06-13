I believed Rev Ian Paisley was the devil, says Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O'Connor has revealed that growing up she feared the Reverend Ian Paisley was "the devil".

The Dublin-born Nothing Compares 2 U singer said she would get "really scared" when she heard about bombings in Northern Ireland on the news.

She said: "[There was] lots of stuff about the war up north too, on the news.

"I’m really scared when I hear about bombs and fire and old people bleeding and everyone screaming and tanks and soldiers and people throwing things and even little kids watching in the streets.

"And that horrible Ian Paisley man in the priest suit screaming with his eyes all bulging.

"I’m sure he is the devil because my mother says the devil always dresses as a priest.

"I can’t move when I see him on TV. I don’t like it when he comes on and my father isn’t there.

"Years ago, when I was little, I had to get my father because I was watching Laurel and Hardy, and Laurel went down the drain in the bath and I was really upset. I wish it could have been the Paisley man instead."

When she was older and moved to London as her music career took off, Sinead said she remembers men travelling from Dublin being quizzed by cops as they arrived.

She said: "At Heathrow there were always two Special Branch men in suits at the end of the gangway when you got off the plane from Ireland, one on the left, one on the right, standing behind black podiums just as you entered baggage reclaim.

"They stopped only men, specifically men with scruffy-looking beards and long hair. This is because there was a time in the early 1980s that the Northern Ireland hunger strikers were hairy and so was everyone in the IRA.

FIRE AND BRIMSTONE: The late Rev Ian Paisley

"The other side didn’t have beards at all, and they didn’t have much hair because they were always shouting.

"They’d all been killing each other up there since as far back as I could remember.

"It was horrible on the news, fire and blood, and kids and old people screaming in the streets.

"And s*** all over the prison walls and hollow-eyed skinny men whose coffins were so light, they could have been carried by one small child.

"And gunmen at funerals and men torn from cars there and killed. Through it all, Margaret Thatcher’s hair was always perfectly set."

In her new book, Rememberings, Sinead (54) also said that dangerous napalm was transported to Ireland for explosions on a video shoot for her 1987 single Troy.

She said that her director John Maybury "pulled off an amazing musical/ promotional coup" by getting it shipped over despite the conflict in Northern Ireland raging at the time.

She added: "It’s 1987, and there’s full war in Northern Ireland, but despite this, Maybury and his crazy lighting man managed to carry pounds and pounds of napalm from Heathrow through Dublin airport, unobserved at either end, to use in a video shoot.

"We rigged up the Hellfire Club, an infamous eighteenth-century ruin on a hill overlooking Dublin. Must have blown it up five times.

"It’s a national monument. We didn’t even ask permission. The dude who rigged it was an army expert. Nothing fell off or over. We left the structure intact."