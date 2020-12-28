'I can see a future now but at one point I was going to kill myself': Joy as Bangor singer Sam Wickens finally finds peace after childhood troubles

SAM Wickens is an emerging musical talent who wows his audiences with his poignant lyrics and haunting voice.

But at just 24 years old, it's difficult to imagine that he is drawing upon personal experience when he performs.

Yet, the singer/songwriter from Bangor, Co Down, has known more turmoil than most people his age.

Since he was at primary school, Sam has battled crippling mental ill health - so severe that it drove him to become addicted to drink and drugs and even attempt suicide.

However, after 15 years of living under the shadow of anxiety and depression, he has finally found a treatment that he credits with helping him on the road to recovery.

"The first time I can remember there being a problem was when I was in primary seven," explained Sam, who released his debut album, All I've Seen, last year.

"I just never wanted to be in school, but it was more than just not wanting to go, I would have become so upset that I would start throwing up.

"I would panic so much at the thought of going, I didn't know why, I didn't understand why I was feeling that way and the longer it went on, it became a huge factor in my life. It was so bad that I was taken to the doctors, but they couldn't find anything wrong.

"I have actually been back to my primary school since then and they said I was a great student, that I was a bit of a chatter box, but that wasn't the case when I was there.

"They told my parents I was trouble and that I was the ringleader and it got to the stage that whenever anything went wrong, I would get the blame.

"I'm not saying I was a model student, far from it, but my mum had always instilled in me that you tell the truth, even if you have done something wrong, you should be honest and take the punishment.

"So I found it hard if I told the teachers I wasn't in the wrong and they didn't believe me, particularly as I had never given them a reason not to believe me."

When he was 15, Sam was diagnosed with autism.

"It answered a lot of questions because I see things in black and white and I could never understand why I was getting punished for telling the truth," he continued. "When I was younger, my mum also had to cut off all the toes from my socks because I hated the sensation.

"She knew there was something going on and she fought to get me assessed, but it never happened, so it was easy to write me off.

"Mum was always in my corner though, she knew I was struggling 24/7 and that I was really suffering.

"I never wanted to be the person to make an excuse for my behaviour and I have actually only started to tell people about my autism in the last year."

Without an official diagnosis, Sam didn't receive the understanding and support he needed and he started to self-harm when he was just 11 years old.

The situation deteriorated further when his fellow pupils discovered what was happening and he became a target for bullies.

"Everyone knew my private business and it made it a lot worse," he explained.

"I was in the A stream, I never had a problem academically, it was my behaviour.

"I always felt like there was something happening in my brain that was out of my control but I wasn't able to articulate it.

"On one occasion, I was at the GP and he said he wouldn't help me until I told him how I was actually feeling, so I said I felt like picking up the chair and smashing it through the window.

"He told me if I said something like that again, I wasn't coming back into the surgery and that made me feel like I needed to hide these things because they were unacceptable.

"I do feel like I was let down because I was a child and there was a duty to protect me, but I don't feel like that happened.

"I missed out on such a big part of my life, making memories with friends, talking in the hallway between class, hanging out after school, I don't have any of that."

Sam was eventually excluded from school when he was in third year and he was sent to a centre that catered for over-18s with learning disabilities. This further damaged his friendships with children his own age and his own self-esteem.

"I was just turning 14 and I felt like I was in a jail for big people," he explained.

It was here that he was first exposed to drugs when a classmate offered him prescription medication to help him cope with his anxiety.

"I always try to find the positive and actually I had never been around people with disabilities before and being there really gave me a connection with them, they were always nice to me and I still keep in touch with all of them, which is a great thing."

fragile

Sam was subsequently removed from the course and moved to a programme aimed at helping people with behavioural difficulties.

"I didn't realise the damage I was doing with prescription drugs, I thought it was just a painkiller and it took away my feelings and made me feel calm," he said.

The drug addiction continued until someone contacted his parents anonymously and warned them about what was happening.

Sam continued: "One of the things that has always stopped me doing anything is my mum, I would do anything for her and when she told me I needed to change I told her I would do whatever it takes."

Sam has also experienced two traumas that further damaged his fragile mental health - in 2016, he performed CPR on a neighbour after he collapsed at home.

Tragically, he didn't survive and the PTSD from this distressing event was compounded when Sam performed CPR on his grandfather after he collapsed in February last year.

Again, Sam was unable to save his life and the consequences were devastating.

During one crisis, he attempted to kill himself but was able to alert the emergency services and he was subsequently admitted to a mental health hospital ward.

Sam had all but given up when his mum discovered a therapy called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy (TMS) available in Dublin and begged him to give it a try.

"I didn't want to do it because of the cost and I thought my parents were basically spending money on a dead person," he said. Reluctantly, however, he agreed and embarked on an intensive course of TMS, which involved driving to and from Dublin every day to undergo magnetic stimulation of parts of his brain. Within a matter of weeks, Sam was at a gig and suddenly realised that he had noticed the detail in the ceiling of the venue.

"I had always been looking at the floor, I never had a feeling that I wanted to lift my face, it was like I was witnessing a new colour and from there I just started grabbing on to these little emotions," he said.

"I feel like I am back in the driver's seat of my life, everything I had been through made me feel like I had no control. It's amazing, I feel like I'm in a completely different place, like I'm responsible for me and not fighting chance, it feels limitless.

"Before the therapy I was going to kill myself, I was planning to do it after I launched my album so I would be leaving something behind. It's been a journey, it's not something I would ever have wanted to go through, but now I have hope, I can see a future again."