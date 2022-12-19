‘I didn’t care if I lived or died’: Refugee who fled Syria in fear for his life recalls harrowing three-month journey to the UK

This harrowing photo of the Turkish coastguard pulling a boy's body from the sea shocked the world, and highlighted the plight facing many fleeing persecution in their homelands

The aftermath of a battle in the Syrian war

Many thousands fled the war in Syria in dinghies

A Syrian refugee living in Co Down has told of the hell he faced fleeing war at home in a dangerously packed dinghy and as a stowaway on a lorry from Calais to Dover.

Days before four people drowned in the English Channel, and as the government signs a new agreement with France to try and stem dangerous crossings, Mazen Liga laid bare the reality of what desperate migrants are forced to endure.

As he boarded an overloaded dinghy with 45 people for a hazardous journey from Turkey to Greece in 2015, his choices were so difficult that he didn’t care if he lived or died.

While Mazen arrived in the UK with no English and no idea of what the future held, he has since secured asylum status and settled into a new life in Dollingstown.

He married a girl from home, Abeer Asaad, and the couple now have a 15-month-old son named Adam, with a new baby due next month.

Earlier this year, with the help of the ArtsEkta charity, Mazen helped establish an Arabic school for refugee children in Belfast. It is now attended by around 60 kids aged from five to 15 every Saturday.

He also ran a maths school in Newry, where his wife, who was a maths teacher in Syria, taught refugee children.

Mazen (far right) with friends at his allotment

Qualified accountant Mazen works for two restaurants in Lurgan, but after recently acquiring an allotment to grow vegetables, he dreams of making a success of farming.

He fled his home country in fear of his life, leaving his loved ones behind. He can never return to see them again.

His mother died last year without seeing her son again. He also has a 75-year-old father, two brothers and a sister.

But the harsh hand fate dealt him is not something he dwells on because he feels lucky to have the chance to build a new life.

With news bulletins continuing to show shocking footage of people risking their lives to get to the UK, Mazen’s story provides a powerful insight into the desperation that drives them.

In fluent English, a language he didn’t speak a word of when he arrived in London in 2015, he describes the horror of his three-month journey to the UK.

“I had to leave Syria because it was too dangerous for me to stay, so I went to Lebanon to work and save money,” Mazen says.

“I thought, ‘If I could get to the UK, at least I would be in a safe country’.

“I found a group of people who were trying to get to Europe through Facebook and arranged to meet them.

“Our aim was to get to Turkey and find a smuggler who would take us to Greece.

“There were 45 of us on a rubber boat leaving Turkey. We were too many people and the boat was too heavy. It just stopped in the middle of the sea because of the weight.

“Luckily, we were rescued by a Greek boat that took us the rest of the way.

“I knew it was dangerous, but I didn’t care if I stayed alive or not.

“Everyone knows the risks. I had really bad experiences with the Syrian regime and I knew I couldn’t go back there.”

Mazen paid the smugglers $900 (around £750) to get him out.

The hazardous trip to Greece was just the start of a long mission to get to the UK that would ultimately cost him around £2,500.

On his way to the UK he travelled through Germany and then onto Paris, arriving in the notorious refugee camps in Calais, where he spent a month living in appalling conditions.

Mazen recalls: “There were charities there that gave us one meal a day. That was the only food we got.

“People’s bodies smelled because they had no water to wash in. It was a horrible place to be.”

Getting to the UK was his next challenge, with he and a group of other men monitoring the vehicles boarding boats to Dover.

One day, they took their chance and jumped on one as it was being loaded with tractors.

He says: “The lorry (driver) must have realised. It stopped in the middle of the road and (the driver) told everyone to jump off.

“Everyone jumped, except for me. I was hiding between the two wheels of one of the tractors. The driver thought everyone was off, but I stayed on and got to England.”

When Mazen arrived in the UK in July 2015, he immediately found his way to the Home Office to seek asylum.

He was given accommodation and £35 a week for food while his application was processed. Four months later, he was granted refugee status.

He then moved to Cardiff before settling in Northern Ireland in 2016.

While he can never go back to Syria, he feels grateful for the life he has here in Northern Ireland.

Mazen says: “I never give up on anything. I believe you have to keep trying.

“I don’t believe in looking back at the past because it will make you feel bad.

“I know a lot of refugees are putting themselves at risk because of a bad situation. They are really in need while others just want a better life.

“Everyone has their own story, and the Home Office will study everyone’s case and decide if they have the right to stay or not.”