I didn't pass info to IRA: Roy Greenslade

Former newspaper boss Roy Greenslade has denied passing sensitive information to the IRA while a senior member of staff at the Sunday Times.

Journalist David Leppard, who worked with him at the newspaper, has expressed fears that the 74-year-old shared unpublished details of security stories with his republican pals.

But ex-Daily Mirror editor Greenslade, who counts senior Sinn Fein figure Pat Doherty among his closest friends, has rejected this, saying: "I categorically deny passing any information to the IRA at any time. I didn't have any information to pass on. I was an intellectual supporter, not a practical one.

"I was not privy to any classified information. I was an office-bound executive with no contact personally or by phone with any person from the security services. So, it follows that I didn't pass any such information to anyone."

Greenslade resigned last week as Professor of Journalism at City University London after confessing to his admiration for the IRA. His denials about passing on security secrets to the Provos were carried in yesterday's Daily Telegraph. The newspaper also quoted reporter David Leppard, who worked under Greenslade in the 1980s as a crime correspondent in the Sunday Times.

Much of his work focused on the IRA's bombing campaign in London, with sensitive information he received shared with senior executives and often unpublished. Leppard told the Telegraph: "The entire thing is scandalous. Roy has questions to answer. We were getting information, which we were relaying to Roy in advance of publication about police operations, security service information. Much of that information we couldn't publish because it would compromise active investigations.

"Quite frankly, if I had known what I now know, I would have refused to do that job," added Leppard. "Roy had access to highly classified information. And if he wanted to be an agent inside the heart of the British establishment, in order to obtain information about what the security apparatus knew about the IRA, it's difficult to see a better position to be in."