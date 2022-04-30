I finally got justice for my baby, says mother of murdered tot Hunter McGleenan

The mother of murdered tot Hunter McGleenan has branded the ex-boyfriend who cruelly took his little life a “dirty monster”.

Mum Nicole spoke out after Sharyar Ali finally owned up to what he had done to the youngster, who was just 11 months old.

Showing a picture of the 34-year-old alongside that of her innocent little boy, she poured her thoughts out on Facebook.

“Today is the day I finally got my justice for my son Hunter who was murdered by this dirty monster Sharyar Ali in 2019. He finally pleaded guilty after two years and five whole months,” she said.

Nicole’s day of justice came on Wednesday when her former partner was due to stand trial for her son’s murder.

A last-minute confession saw Ali respond with just one word, “guilty” — when the murder charge was put to him again.

Hunter’s mum was in court for a moment she thought she would never see.

Nicole wept when the Pakistani national was handed an automatic life sentence.

And when she shared the news on Facebook, there was a huge outpouring of support for a mother still struggling with the enormity of her loss.

Sharyar Ali

“Best news I’ve heard in ages... you’ve fought hard in memory of your precious baby son. Justice has been served and I hope now you can begin to move forward with your life and no doubt Hunter is with you throughout this journey and beyond,” said one woman.

Little Hunter died in November 2019 from head and abdominal injuries. His lifeless body was discovered by paramedics when they were called to a house in Keady.

Ali had initially alleged the youngster rolled off the sofa and banged his head on the ground. He further claimed he found Hunter on the floor and put him into a cold shower in a bid to revive him.

During police interview Ali told detectives that the injuries to the youngster’s abdomen were due to attempting CPR on that part of the body than the chest

Hunter’s mum Nicole had been in a relationship with Ali for a year. He ended up looking after the tot on his own because her granny was terminally-ill.

But we now know he did anything but care for Hunter and left the child alone for hours while he went to the casino.

On the day Ali confessed in court no further details were disclosed about the circumstances of Hunter’s violent death.

The prosecution asked for a second charge of causing actual bodily harm to be left on the books.

Ali, with an address at Westenra Terrace in Monaghan, has been given an automatic life sentence.

Exactly how long he must serve in jail before being considered for release will be decided in June.