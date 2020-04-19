I have Covid-19 and it's scary, says Northern Ireland nurse (22)

Laura Donnelly (22), from Carrickfergus, posted an emotional video to her Facebook account on Friday night imploring people to obey Government guidelines.

In the clip, the University of Dundee graduate pleads with people to stop having play-dates with their children and visiting others during lockdown.

She said: "Hi guys, I have never made a video before, I have the worst phone and have never done this before, I'm sitting here in my pyjamas.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I am finding it quite tough, actually. I'm quite breathless. I'm a nurse and caught it while working with patients and yeah, I'm very breathless.

"I am coping but I'm not coping that well. I'm a 22-year-old girl, I go to the gym and I could run the legs off anybody and I'm even struggling just to talk right now and I can talk for Ireland.

"It comes over me in waves but what I want to come on here and say is, this spreads so easily and people really do need to take precautions.

"I see people, neighbours, and they're having other kids over for play-dates, I'm seeing people going over to other people's houses and, guys, I can tell you I am the fittest 22-year-old girl you'll ever meet in your life, I'd outdo anybody in the gym and I would place my stakes on that, but I took a shower earlier and I am floored. That's not me.

"Please stay at home, don't go visiting people. If they don't live with you, don't go and see them. I can't stress this enough, I can't even walk up a flight of stairs. I'm in my bed in my Harry Potter pyjamas and I don't look cute but please stay at home.

"Abide the rules, they're there for a reason. We have got this, we can do this, guys, but just stay at home."

She added: "I was scared and I caught Covid. It's not nice, guys, please stay at home.

"You all now know someone who has Covid now so I hope this kicks a few people into abiding the rules.

"This is the scariest thing I ever posted but I have been unwell for a while now. This virus is scary."