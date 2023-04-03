‘I have lost my job, my beloved wife and my home... but my boys keep me going’

Family blown away by support of the public as Belfast dad Fergie fights to protect sons after last year upended their lives

An east Belfast father whose beloved wife died suddenly has been fighting to find a new family home for their two sons.

Fergie Straghan was given notice on their rented house just hours after losing a job — with their eviction date set just days before the first anniversary of Jan’s death last April.

Describing Jan as a kind, loving mum who’d do anything to help people and dedicated much of her time to volunteering for a local foodbank, Fergie says: “She was my backbone and my rock.”

Now Fergie (37) has launched a fundraising appeal to help cover the costs of finding a new home for their two boys, Daniel (13) and Jack (10).

“The boys have been what’s kept me going this past year,” Fergie reveals. “I’m doing this for them. We’ve had lots of support from friends — but also donations from strangers. It’s really boosted my confidence in people; it’s meant a lot to us.”

Fergie and Jan had been together for almost 17 years, having met in Belfast club The Limelight and sharing a kiss on the dancefloor.

“I was just six days off my 20th birthday,” smiles Fergie. “Jan had been planning on moving to Prague with some friends to teach English, but she stayed in Belfast for me.

“I had strong feelings for her very quickly. After about four months we moved in together. You just know when it’s right.”

Fergie with late wife Jan

The couple had their two sons and then married on September 30, 2015, at Belfast City Hall — 10 years to the day since they met and danced together at The Limelight.

“Before the wedding, Daniel asked me if he could say a few words,” remembers Fergie. “He was only five at the time, so I didn’t think much of it.

“But at our reception, after the other speeches, Daniel asked if it was his turn yet. He got up and said, ‘Thank you very much for coming to my mummy and daddy’s wedding and I hope you all have a great day’.

“It was one of the highlights of the day — we were so proud of him.”

Jan loved being a full-time mum to her boys and also dedicated a lot of her time to In This Together, a social supermarket initiative in east Belfast — even roping Fergie in to play the part of the grotto’s Santa for the kids at Christmas.

“One year I was dressed as Santa and Jack came to see me, and he didn’t even know it was me,” laughs Fergie. “I put on my Santa voice.

“Jan was always wanting to help people. When Covid hit they set up a check-in service for people living on their own and Jan might have had 30 to 40 phone calls a week.

“She was a brilliant wife and mother too. She was kind and patient, she kept things running like clockwork and kept us all organised. It’s overwhelming how much she did for us all. She did so much every day for her family.”

Jan celebrated her 40th birthday with a family meal at Villa Italia in Belfast on April 11, 2022. Just a couple of weeks later, on April 30, the family was enjoying a “lazy Saturday evening” at home when Jan collapsed.

“We’d been watching Ant and Dec, and whatever else was on ITV,” recalls Fergie. “I paused the telly while Jan went upstairs to get her phone charger at 10pm.

“Fifteen minutes later she’d not come back down and then Daniel started shouting for help, saying mummy was lying on the bed and breathing funny.”

Jan with her two sons

Fergie called 999 and began doing CPR, before police and paramedics took over, but Jan was declared dead in their bedroom a short time later.

For Fergie and the boys it felt “unreal” that they could lose her so suddenly.

“Jan was my partner my whole adult life,” explains Fergie. “I didn’t know anything without Jan. I was absolutely overwhelmed. It was a very dark time.”

In the months after Jan passed, both Fergie and the boys had counselling and Fergie was treated for anxiety and depression. The grief and stress were a contributing factor to them losing their job at the beginning of March, after making “a couple of mistakes”.

Later that same day, Fergie’s landlord gave the family two months’ notice to move out so the property could be put up for sale.

“It was very bad timing,” says Fergie.

Without an income, and facing the prospect of having to find a month’s rent in advance and a deposit, plus moving costs, Fergie turned to the internet for help and posted an appeal for help on GoFundMe.

“I felt like we had no choice,” Fergie says. “Jan and I always tried to help charities; I’d done fundraising for Cancer Focus NI and a sponsored head shave for International Men’s Day in the past.

“It’s incredibly hard having to ask for help because I pride myself in always providing for my family but I felt like I had no choice. My boys deserve some semblance of comfort and security.

“Average rent in Belfast for the size of house we need is £800, then double that for the deposit, plus removals, and it’s a lot of money.”

Fergie set the target for £2,000, and the appeal is now at more than £3,600, for which the family is very grateful.

“There have been times in this past year when I’ve felt very alone, but the response to our appeal has really helped,” says Fergie. “The kids ask about it every day, saying, ‘What’s it at now dad?’ They’re definitely taking comfort from it too.”

Fergie has now signed a lease on a house and will be moving this month. He plans to start job hunting again once the family is moved and settled.

To help the family, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-boys-and-i-avoid-becoming-homeless