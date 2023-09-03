‘I have no confidence’: Meet the young NI mum who has landed coveted arts award

Holly-Mae, who raised a baby during her studies, is hoping to turn talent into a career

Holly-Mae with some of her pieces. Picture: Aodhan Roberts

Holly-Mae with her winning artwork, alongside Terry Bradley (right) and sponsor Stephen McQuoid

A graduate who raised her baby daughter while studying fine art has beaten hundreds of people to a coveted award.

Holly-Mae Greer (21), from Newtownards, won the Bradley Art Prize for a contemporary canvas entitled ‘Noodle Bar’ straight after leaving university with a first-class honours degree.

As well as pocketing £500 in cash, she walked away with a £500 voucher for new materials.

Since winning the prize, launched by artist Terry Bradley and sponsored by Radius Connect, Holly-Mae’s work has been displayed in Terry’s gallery in Belfast’s Victoria Square and the office of the Northern Ireland Executive in Brussels.

She has also been commissioned to create a piece for Titanic Belfast.

Despite her huge talent, she lacks confidence when it comes to her art.

“I’d be my own biggest critic. I have no confidence in my art, and it always helps when a person you don’t know gives you an opinion,” Holly-Mae said.

“Winning the prize has definitely been a real confidence boost and has given the motivation to do more.

“One of the hardest things about being an artist is getting people to see your work, and to get a platform like that is amazing.

“Being a local artist, he inspires me to believe that if you work hard, it is possible to do art full-time and reach a global audience.”

Holly-Mae with some of her pieces. Picture: Aodhan Roberts

Holly-Mae grew up in Greyabbey but now lives in Newtownards with her fiance Cory Brown, who graduated with a degree in accountancy this summer, and their three-year-old daughter Adeia.

The artist was studying for her A-levels at Regent House Grammar School when she learned she was expecting a baby.

She said: “After I got pregnant and started Ulster University, Covid-19 came, so there were a few challenges. I had sleepless nights (with the baby) and having to study.

“It was a difficult time for sure, but having my daughter gave me the motivation to do my degree.”

Both parents now want to complete a master’s degree. Holly-Mae plans to focus on her art this year before returning to university next year to do an arts psychotherapy course.

Holly-Mae wants to complete a master's degree next. Picture: Aodhan Roberts

“My life ambition is to be a successful artist, but I know that might not be easy at first, so I will do my master’s and hopefully work in art psychotherapy or teach while continuing to paint,” she said.

Holly-Mae’s work is influenced by the likes of Edward Hopper, Edouard Manet, Michael Borremans and Caravaggio.

“I paint domestic settings and take a lot of influence from old films from the 1970s and French films. I use a lot of film stills for reference,” she said.

“I like the old-style colours of the camera that produce a pinkish colour. I have a lot of pink in my work, which is nostalgic.

“I like to think people will get that nostalgic feeling and a sense of mystery when they look at my work.”

Holly-Mae painting at home

After her end-of-year exhibition at Ulster University, Holly-Mae was offered spots in galleries.

Her work is due to go on display in the Artisann Gallery on Belfast’s Bloomfield Avenue this month and at Queen Street Studios in February.

You can see her Bradley Art Prize-winning painting at the Terry Bradley Gallery in Victoria Square, along with the other category winners and runners-up.

Mr Bradley, a self-taught artist who started out aged 14, said: “We’ve been floored not only by the demand to enter but by the quality of work, the technical ability and composition shown and by the professionalism which our young people have demonstrated in their love of art.”

To see more of Holly-Mae’s work, search for @Holly-Mae Art on social media. Pieces shortlisted for the award are on display at Titanic Belfast as part of Exodus, Terry Bradley’s latest exhibition. It runs at the attraction’s Andrews Gallery until September 10. Entry free. See www.terrybradley.com/pages/exodus-exhibition