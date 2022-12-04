‘I hope one day the world will see us as more than numbers... don’t just call us refugees. I am a human. Call me my name’

Trocaire changing lives and giving hope to displaced Syrians living in Lebanon

Children in one of the refugee camps

As a child growing up in Belfast during the 1980s, I was always intrigued to hear adults compare the city to Beirut.

Of course, the scale of the conflict is different, but I thought a lot about the similarities around sectarianism and violence, and about what it might be like there.

When the overseas development agency Trocaire (Irish for ‘compassion’) asked me if I would like to visit its team and partner organisations — SAWA (Arabic for ‘together’), and Women Now — in Lebanon, which support some of the 1.5 million Syrian refugees displaced by war, I had to go.

My life experience and job as a journalist has made me hyper-aware of danger, so I spent my visit last month bouncing between being relaxed one minute, to having my heart in my mouth the next.

Beirut and the Bekaa Valley can be beautiful, but they are an assault on the senses. The traffic and infrastructure are chaotic, power cuts are the norm and the air can be thick with pollution. The weather can be four seasons in one day, and a harsh winter lies ahead.

The trilingual population (Arabic, French and English are spoken by many people) is endlessly fascinating, and the humanity and kindness I witnessed from many of those I met gave me hope.

However, the juxtaposition of great wealth for a minority with extreme poverty, dereliction and suffering for others and everything in between is stark.

Challenges in Lebanon include its long history of conflict; the absence of a functioning government and associated political instability; the worsening economic and banking crisis, which has sent the currency spiralling and increased poverty; the fall out from the Beirut port explosion of 2020; the energy and fuel crisis; humanitarian issues and human rights abuses; barriers to education; poor infrastructure; corruption; sectarianism; racism; and exploitation in all its forms.

In Syrian refugees camps, which are referred to as ‘informal settlements’, conditions in tented communities are grim and deteriorating. There has been an outbreak of cholera, and agencies are battling to curtail its spread.

These deepening crises were recurring themes among the people I spoke to in Beirut and in and around the Barelias and Saadnayel camps in Bekaa.

The people who live there say that those in positions of power are making life uncomfortable for Syrians who have fled war and persecution because they want them to leave the country.

There was also criticism of the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. While humanitarian need and funding has increased, help does not always reach everyone who needs it.

The people I spoke to were struggling with basic needs, and challenging winter conditions will result in a worsening of problems.

Mafia-type figures in communities can also be an issue. Settlements are run by a ‘shawish’ community leader, who is usually, but not always, a man. They have a great deal of control, and little happens without their knowledge or say-so.

At the grassroots feminist centre I visited in the Bekaa Valley, it was humbling to see Women Now programme director Rola Al Rokbi’s eyes light up when she heard I was from Belfast.

“You know, all the struggle of women in Belfast, for us it was a dream. Really. They inspire us,” she told me.

Women Now is concerned with the development of a society governed by democracy, freedom, and justice, and with delivering practical and legal support, plus programmes around empowerment, protection, participation and advocacy.

“Holistic support is so important,” said Rola.

The complex situation in Syria means it is largely unsafe for people to return.

Children, women, widows and single mums, in particular, are vulnerable to abuse, financial exploitation and sexual exploitation, including being trafficked. There is also an issue with child marriage from age 10.

Refugees’ access to work is tightly controlled, with women often not allowed to participate.

When women can’t pay the rent, they have to leave their accommodation or they are made work in prostitution.

If a child gets sick and needs medicine, a woman can be exploited by a shawish or landlord.

The stories of inequality, abuse and exploitation I heard were enraging, harrowing and stomach-churning.

Trocaire’s Samah Ghamrawi (27), from Tripoli, who is caring, compassionate, intelligent and hard-working, spoke about the scale of the challenges people in Lebanon face, about the need for a more just and equal society for everyone and about how many of the answers to problems could lie with feminists.

“If women were in leading positions, life would be better,” she said.

But there is hope, as her friend and one of our group’s talented translators, Melanie Kahy (29), also from Tripoli, reassured us in a message feminists the world over are familiar with. “Everywhere there are women, things are getting better,” she said.

It was a privilege to speak with and learn from inspiring Lebanese and Syrian women, and with Syrian women being supported by Women Now.

Former teacher Kuzama Manzalgy (40), from Homs in Syria, arrived in Lebanon in 2014 with her husband and two daughters. She now relies on her family for financial support to get by.

“She said: “It is difficult being away from my relatives, my friends and my country.

“We are foreign people. You are treated as a second-class citizen. We can’t work. The racism from the host community is, ‘Why don’t you go back to your own country?’.”

Kuzama said Women Now helped her cope and “regain myself again” so she can be a “strong woman” for her daughters.

She added: “My life is balanced now. Medication and the help of Women Now meant I was able to integrate more into the community and feel better.

“I hope one day that the world will see us not as just a number but as active in the community and won’t call us refugees. I am a human and I have capabilities to give to the community. Call me my name.”

Widowed mother-of-six Mayada Zaza (48), from Damascus, fled Syria in 2013 after her husband was arrested.

“My dream is just to feel safe. I don’t feel safe in this situation. Your economic status defines your safety,” she said.

“I feel like at any moment I can be kicked out because the renting prices are increasing tremendously and I am not sure I will be able to stay in my home.

“I want to feel safe. We want to live in dignity. I would go anywhere just to have a bit of my human rights.”

I felt embarrassed about the anxiety, exhaustion and fear I experienced during my flying visit to Lebanon.

The sadness, worry, not being in control of my surroundings and the discomfort was only a tiny fraction of what Syrian people living there experience.

It is their constant reality, feeling frustrated, scared, trapped and unwelcome.

Ultimately they want what we all want in life: to be safe, healthy and happy, to work, have equal opportunities and fair treatment.

To learn more about and support Trocaire’s work, visit: www.trocaire.org

*****

Charity appeals for help ahead of harsh winter

TROCAIRE is the overseas development agency of the Catholic Church in Ireland and is part of the Caritas Internationalis aid network, which has more than 160 members.

Its Christmas appeal this year focuses on the challenges facing refugee families forced from their homes by war and climate change.

Trocaire’s work in Lebanon, in partnership with local NGOs and women-led organisations, is delivering protection services for the most vulnerable people in Bekaa and Shatila.

This includes the provision of psychosocial support, awareness workshops and gender-based violence case management in safe spaces, plus basic food and hygiene assistance, community development initiatives and improving partner organisations’ capacity to help improve the lives of vulnerable people.

One of Trocaire’s Christmas gifts this year is called Winter Essentials (£20), and will help provide warm winter clothing and materials to fix shelters in the camps in Lebanon, where temperatures are expected to fall well below freezing in some areas.

SAWA (Arabic for ‘together’) is a civil society organisation founded in December 2011 to respond to the arrival of the first 40 Syrian families fleeing war. Since then it has worked with thousands of people.

SAWA Lebanon programme manager Fares Fares (above) stresses that the scale of the challenges can’t be underestimated, and that “any and all support this winter is welcome”.

Many of the Syrian men, women and children living in tent-like homes constructed from only concrete blocks, wood and tarpaulins will struggle with the basics, so mental and physical illness, injury and even death could follow.

Tents in informal settlements are at risk of flooding, and also collapse caused by rain storms and heavy snow.

People need food, winter clothes, heat, fuel, wood, tarpaulin and other basic items “so they can live in dignity”, Fares explained. He added: “The economic situation is getting worse year after year, especially after the Beirut blast, and we don’t have a stable political situation.

“As Lebanese host communities, we are suffering, and the Syrian refugees are suffering more and more.”

