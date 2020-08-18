'I lost it all 10 years ago... but seeing these kids smile is the most wonderful thing': Belfast man Ian Campbell on how his work rehabilitated him

Filipino charity funded through schoolbag venture

Some of the people the Ten Foundations charity works with

Some of the people the Ten Foundations charity works with

A man who lost his home and business and was diagnosed with cancer in the same year is now devoting his life to helping lift people out of poverty.

Ten years after hitting rock bottom, Belfast man Ian Campbell (74) is transforming people's lives in the Philippines.

His charity Ten Foundations currently provides a livelihood for 40 impoverished families, with the scheme largely funded through a range of exclusive schoolbags sold through his charity shop on the Lisburn Road and online.

As parents get their kids ready for the new term in September, the big-hearted charity boss is urging them to consider buying one of his schoolbags. Every penny raised through the scheme goes to helping a child on the other side of the world go to school for the first time.

Some of the people the Ten Foundations charity works with

Lockdown has hit the charity particularly hard, with Ian unable to do his usual tour of schools in May and June - a period when the charity sells the bulk of its bags.

Before helping the less fortunate, the father-of-two and grandfather-of-three lost everything after investing what he had made from running a successful construction company into a product to stop the theft of tools from building sites.

"I did get it to market, but the first batch wasn't great and then I got my cancer diagnosis and it all fell apart very quickly after that," Ian says.

"I had remortgaged our home in Belfast to fund the scheme and had put everything I had into it. We lost the lot. We weren't rich, but we had a comfortable lifestyle and we had just refurbished our home. We lost it and had to rent and then I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer."

Ian had to undergo seven weeks of radiotherapy and hormone treatment and has been closely monitored ever since, finally being signed off by his oncologist last year.

"I remember my lowest point was on my 64th birthday in August," he says.

"I went to get £10 out of the cash point to buy a cup of coffee, but it said that I had insufficient funds. I hadn't a penny in the bank.

"I remember thinking if the oncologist told me I had just months to live at that point, I wouldn't have cared."

Some of the people the Ten Foundations charity works with

Ian visited the Philippines for the first time the following year, 2010, after reading about the work of a charity online.

He was so moved by what he saw that he set up Ten Foundation immediately after returning home to Northern Ireland.

As a grandfather, he was particularly saddened by the plight of the Filipino children.

"There was a wee boy of about seven or eight carrying a five-gallon drum of water," he says.

"I don't know how far he had been carrying it, but the look on his face was what hit me. There was no smile and you could see he had no hope.

"These people were living in wee bamboo shacks and they had nothing. Many families were too poor to even look after their own children.

"I thought we could help them earn an income to look after their own children.

"We raised funds to rent a small building, bought our first sewing machine and started to make shopping bags."

Forty women now work in what Ian refers to as his "livelihood centre".

As funds become available, he keeps adding to the number of sewing machines.

Thanks to his efforts, Filipino parents have been able to send their children to school for the first time, replace the mud floors in their huts with concrete, link their homes to electricity and water networks and install toilets.

Every penny raised by the sale of schoolbags made by the women pays for their wages, as well as two meals a day.

"The difference to the lives of the people from when I first met them 10 years ago to now is like night and day," Ian says.

"The women are coming into the centre full of smiles and laughter and it is good for them to be able to work and provide for their families.

"The most wonderful thing is seeing the kids going to school for the first time."

Ian and his wife Evie (76) work full-time for the charity without a wage.

They would usually make around £30,000 through selling the bags in schools, but all that has been lost this year because of lockdown.

"It's been a tough few months. We have around £80,000 worth of school bags in stock and really need to get some sales to make up for what we have lost during May and June," Ian says.

"I hope people will go online or call into our shop at 355 Lisburn Road."

÷ To view the full range of bags and get more information about the charity, visit www.tenfoundations.org. Ten Foundations will be running a pop-up shop in The Boulevard in Banbridge for the next few weeks