'I no longer have the same fears for Katie's future' - Faced with a depressing prognosis for her girl, how one Maghera mum fought back

Most mums will go to the ends of the earth for their children and Donna Murphy not only went the extra mile for her little girl but is helping other mums do the same.

The Maghera mum-of-three refused to accept pessimistic predictions by medical staff about how her youngest child Katie would develop because she has Down's syndrome.

Determined to give her little girl the best chance in life, Donna trained in special techniques which allowed her to ensure her daughter reached her milestones.

Thanks to all her hard work, Katie is now a boisterous five-year-old capable of doing everything her siblings Donal (10) and Margaret (7) could do at her age.

With her mum and dad Donna and Nicky, and siblings Donal (10) and Margaret (7)

Donna (47), who works as a physiotherapist, shares her inspirational story today to mark International Down's Syndrome Awareness Day.

A tale of triumph over adversity, she reveals how little Katie's life was in jeopardy even before she was born and of how her little girl faced a battle for survival when she suffered heart failure at nine weeks old.

Married to Nicky (47), a concrete cutting contractor, the couple weren't even sure Donna was pregnant with Katie when she suffered the shock of being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

She recalls what a terrifying time that was: "I had been having excruciating headaches which just kept getting worse and worse.

"I had been to A&E three times and it was on my third time at Altnagelvin Hospital that I was admitted and given an MRI scan.

"In hospital, I was Googling MRI and pregnancy as I thought I may be pregnant. It said there would be no harm to the baby so I didn't say anything about my pregnancy.

"When the results came back to say I had a brain aneurysm and would need surgery in the Royal Victoria Hospital I told the medical staff that I suspected I could be pregnant.

"A simple blood test confirmed it and from then on it was an aneurysm and a baby that I had to worry about. To be honest I was a wreck for a while with fear and panic about the aneurysm and possible harm to this tiny baby.

"Then I was told there was a risk of losing the baby while getting the anaesthetic and surgery but there was more risk by not intervening.

"My husband and I felt we didn't really have a choice as we had two children at home so I went ahead with the surgery which was a success and my headaches gradually cleared over the next few months."

Even though she was closely monitored throughout her pregnancy with scans every two weeks, the fact her baby had Down's syndrome was not picked up.

DAUNTING: It took Donna a while to come to terms with Katie’s condition

It came as a terrible shock to the new parents when the news was broken to them four hours after Katie's birth.

Donna recalls: "I felt as if someone had just hit me with a sledgehammer across the chest, it was such a shock. I just didn't see it coming. Over the next few days I had to adjust to this news about this little bundle on my knee. My husband Nicky got it quickly but I took a bit longer."

Katie was just four months old when she faced another tough battle.

She had started to vomit constantly and it was discovered she was in severe heart failure and had two holes in her heart and a faulty valve which would need fixed urgently.

Katie underwent open heart surgery in London which was a success.

A LITTLE STAR: Katie with the family cat

However, she had been so weak that she couldn't bottle feed and had to be tube fed. She lost her swallow reflex and forgot how to take a bottle.

Helping her to learn to swallow again led Donna to seek out training which set her on a new path to helping kids with Down's syndrome to develop and meet their milestones.

She explains: "I, of course, knew a bit about Down syndrome but when it's your own baby, the unknown and fears for what the future holds takes over. I knew from the start that I would research everything I could about it and how to maximise development.

"I found that the expectations from professionals were quite low and the problems and issues were listed as if this was all perfectly acceptable but I just saw them as something to overcome. One doctor said, 'She'll probably bum shuffle. Most of them do!'

"There was a Down's syndrome pot and Katie was just lumped in. That wasn't good enough for me."

When Katie was 12 months old, Donna enrolled in a three-day course on the neuro development of the brain and how to maximise it and address any issues. It proved life changing.

She says: "Those three days changed how I looked at everything.

"My main concern was Katie's swallow and getting rid of the tube. They gave me lots of tips and were obsessed by crawling which I was already on a mission to achieve.

Donna Murphy and her five year old Katie training her core strength

"They also explained all about the 'primitive brain reflexes' which were present in every newborn and that they should integrate or disappear by the age of 12 months or they would interfere with development. This was all new information to me and I've since trained in the integration of brain reflexes as I feel it's a missing link in many conditions."

Within just a few weeks of using the new techniques on her daughter Katie started to come on leaps and bounds, swallowing on her own, then crawling and walking by the age of two.

Donna now devotes her spare time to helping other parents to maximise their baby's development as physio with the UK Down's Syndrome support group, Positive About DS, on Facebook.

She adds: "Parents have reached out from all over and distance isn't a problem now with Zoom calls. I really love being able to pass on my expertise and knowledge. My life took a completely different direction after having Katie but I am so grateful I could help her and others to strive for excellence with their children instead of just settling for the worst case scenario that has been painted to many at birth.

"I joined the programme, Impacting Founders, in Derry after setting up Carn Physiotherapy to help with my business as I am certainly not a businesswoman.

"They have been a fantastic support offering practical workshops on lots of useful topics."

And as for Katie?

Her mum beams with pride as she adds: "Katie is just a delight to have around and chats away telling me stories and her favourite thing to play with is her LOL dolls.

"I don't have the fears for Katie's future that I did have at birth. She will find her way in this world and charm anyone that she comes across the way she has charmed us. I often say to her Katie you're a star and she replies, 'I'm not a star, I'm Katie'."