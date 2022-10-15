‘I pulled back my bedsheets to see a man’s hairy leg...’ Pensioner tells jury about finding intruder in her bed

Pensioner tells of moment she found intruder in her bed. He had arrived drunk and cooked a burger before passing out

A JURY has heard how a pensioner reacted in fury when she found an intruder fast asleep in her bed, chasing him from her house with a brush.

Kathleen Casey said she returned from shopping to find Lee Heaney in her house having a nap.

“I thought maybe the kids were there but when I pulled back the quilt, there was a big man’s hairy leg and I ran into the living room,’’ she told the court last week.

“After a minute or two I went back in and I said, ‘Who the hell are you and what are you doing in my house?’ He says, ‘You wouldn’t deny a homeless person a bed,’ and I says, ‘Get the hell out of my house — I’m ringing the police.’”

Heaney, from Mullaghcreevie Park in Armagh, is accused of burglary in December last year.

The 22-year-old claims he had too much to drink and had entered the house by mistake, believing it was actually his sister’s house.

Describing how she was “shocked and shaking”, the pensioner said she repeated her calls for him to leave.

“I didn’t want him lying back down again and the sweeping brush was outside so I took the brush and threatened him…and kept shouting get the eff out!’’ said Mrs Casey.

“I kept going with the brush and he just took his time and kept looking back at me but finally, he did get out and out the gate and I closed it.”

“I was shaking,” she said to the jury of six men and six women, “when I realised what I had done I was really scared and shaking.

“I didn’t realise I would react like that trying to get him out myself.”

When the pensioner went back inside, she realised a burnt smell was from Heaney having cooked himself a snack of a chicken burger and Alphabites.

“After I rang the police I noticed that he had cooked. The plate was still in the sink and part of a burger and Alphabite letters, kids’ food. He had got them out of the freezer so he mustn’t have liked what was in the fridge but he had burnt the grill,’’ she told the court in Newry.

Asked if there was anything else, she replied:“Oh aye, a beautiful cake. Someone had just gave me it the night before and I hadn’t even cut it and he had a bit out of it.”

Cops were quickly on the scene and Heaney was arrested a short distance away as he walked along the street.

During police interviews, he claimed he had had “a few pints” and believed he was in his sister’s home.

The court was also told he apologised for the distress he had caused and offered to pay for the late night snacks.

Mrs Casey confirmed to the court she has never met Heaney and had not given him permission for him to be in her home.

Heaney opted to give evidence on his own behalf but was less than two minutes in the witness box.

Having heard closing speeches along with directions from Judge Kerr, the jury retired to consider their verdict.

Despite deliberating for a total of almost four hours over two days, the jury came back “hopelessly split” with no prospect of a verdict.

The prosecution told the judge it would be retrying the matter and the case was scheduled to begin in December.