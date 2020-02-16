I want to see end of PSNI, says IRA knife killer Bart Fisher

An IRA knife killer who once acted as Martin McGuinness' bodyguard wants to see the PSNI "disbanded".

Sinn Fein supporter Bart Fisher made the comment during a recent social media discussion about policing in Derry.

Predicting a time when the PSNI, which is supported by Sinn Fein, will be dissolved, the ex-Provo said: "That's what republicans want, but until then they must be held to account."

Fisher then added: "I'm not interested in bringing in new legislation in terms of dealing with political policing, I'm only interested in getting them disbanded.

"I've never had any contact with them and neither has 99% of republicans because our vision is a united Ireland, thus the PSNI will be disbanded.

"In the meantime our leadership have tried everything at hand to make them amenable for their actions no matter what."

Fisher's comments show how a sizeable section of mainstream republicans, while outwardly supportive of policing structures in Northern Ireland, want to see the PSNI dissolved.

Senior Sinn Fein figures have also been highly critical of the force, with leader Mary Lou McDonald previously claiming that no one within the PSNI was fit to become Chief Constable before Simon Byrne's appointment last year.

Although no longer a member of Sinn Fein, convicted killer Bart Fisher remains close to several high-profile members including ex-Derry city and Strabane councillor Colly Kelly who he was pictured with at a Celtic game.

Fisher served a three-year prison term for the 2003 manslaughter of Jimmy McGinley, who he stabbed through the heart with a 12-inch dagger during a brawl.

Fisher is also a suspect in the murder of Mark 'Mousey' Robinson in Derry city two years earlier. The 22-year-old died after being stabbed 11 times and beaten with scaffolding poles in an alley in the Shantallow district.