‘I was frightened by Orange march’: Actor Sam Neill on running away from parade

Sam Neill attends the AMEX Gala Party for The Power of the Dog during the 65th BFI London Film Festival in 2021 — © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Net

Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill has revealed he found an Orange march "weirdly frightening" growing up in Northern Ireland.

The actor — who played Ulster-born hardman Major Campbell in the hit series — was born in Omagh before the family moved to Tyrella, Co Down when his dad was an officer in the Royal Irish Fusiliers based at nearby Ballykinlar.

But it was when they moved next to live in barracks in Armagh for a couple of years that he witnessed his first band parade.

He said: “Down the hill towards the Mall is the site of the one and only remotely sectarian memory I have.

“My best friend, James Morris, and I ran down to watch a parade — it must have been 12 July — that we could hear in the distance.

“It sounded exciting, but as we got closer it became stranger and weirdly frightening.

“It was all loud drums and sweaty florid faces, orange sashes and bowler hats, and an alarming sense of common purpose that I’d never seen before. We ran away.

Sam Neill in Peaky Blinders with Helen McCrory

“This was a peaceful time in the North; the Troubles were still some years away. I don’t believe I ever heard the words ‘Protestant’ or ‘Catholic’, and if I had they wouldn’t have meant anything to me. At least, not until we went to New Zealand.

“At my school it was important that we beat St Bede’s, a Catholic school a few miles away, at rugby. Other than that, I have no comprehension of any of that bloody nonsense. None of it made sense, then or now, to me.”

Sam (75) has spoken about his early life growing up in Northern Ireland in his new book Did I Ever Tell You This? — but he refused to apologise if anyone was offended by his “grotesque caricature” as Major Campbell in Peaky Blinders.

He said: “I played that hideous Ulsterman Major Campbell in Peaky Blinders. I never had more fun playing a character than him. Someone suggested I should apologise to some people from the North for that ‘grotesque caricature’, but I unreservedly do not.

Sam Neill's autobiography

"I’ve never been afraid to play bad people. I think they’re fun. And, you know, every bad guy has his reasons. They’re damaged. Something happened to them.

“When I had to play Major Campbell in Peaky Blinders, I pictured him growing up as an only child in some grim rectory in Ulster, a small boy without a mother, beaten daily by a brutal man in a dog collar.”

He also said that a brutal sex assault carried out by his evil character in the BBC series was a tough acting assignment made easier by his late co-star Helen McCrory.

Actor Sam Neill in Jurassic Park with Laura Dern

Sam explained: “Easily the most difficult bed scene I’ve ever done was in Peaky Blinders.

“My character, the hideous Major Campbell, rapes Aunt Polly, played by Helen McCrory. It is deeply disturbing, and I was anxious about how we would go.

“For one thing, this was acting out a situation, a crime, utterly beyond my imagination. By the time we shot this I knew Helen very well.

“The trust was there, which allowed us to go to the extremes. Helen McCrory was one of the greatest people I’ve ever worked with. A grand actress and a fine person.”