I will always love you: Laura Stalford’s poignant message to her late husband Christopher

Emotional farewell note to her ‘best friend’ she’d known since childhood

Christopher Stalford with his wife Laura and mother Karen Stalford at the Titanic Exhibition Centre during the Northern Ireland Assembly Elections in 2016

Laura Stalford posted this photo a few days after her husband's tragic death

THE heartbroken widow of Christopher Stalford paid an emotional final farewell to her husband telling him: “I will always love you”.

Laura Stalford left a moving tribute on a wreath which was carried to her partner’s grave following the 39-year-old’s funeral yesterday.

The hand-written note nestled inside an assorted bouquet of flowers read: “To my dearest husband and best friend, I will always love you.”

The simple single note summed up the enormity of his wife Laura’s loss.

The couple had known each from childhood and in a 2017 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the MLA had recalled their first date as teens.

“We went to Sunday School together and started going out when we were 15. On our first date, I took her to a cafe and sprayed a sachet of tomato sauce all over her, but she forgave me,” he said.

Following a funeral service at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church in south Belfast yesterday he was buried at Ballygowan Free Presbyterian Church graveyard in Co Down.

The cemetery is also the final resting place of Mr Stalford’s hero and political idol, DUP firebrand Rev Ian Paisley.

It was Dr Paisley who married the young couple who went on to have four children and settle in the Braniel area of east Belfast.

Rev Marty Gray told mourners: “Reverend Paisley was in a meeting with Tony Blair the day he married them and left early because in his words, he had a special couple to marry.”

The minister said Laura (39) and Christopher had become “inseparable” after their first date in a south Belfast chip shop.

He said: “Christopher and Laura had known each other since they were young children.

“He was her best friend and she was his and they have been that way ever since.”

He said as teens, “having tortured Laura for quite a while”, she eventually agreed to go out with Christopher.

“Their first date was to a local fish and chip shop where Christopher, in his calamitous way, managed to get red sauce all over Laura. But that didn’t put her off.”

The Belfast church heard a vivid picture of the couple’s married life and long walks home because “frugal Christopher” avoided paying for a taxi.

“Christopher loved a bargain. He loved charity shops,” said Rev Gray.

The funeral service was also told how much Mr Stalford loved his children, even taking them to City Hall in Belfast with him.

“Trinity, Oliver, Cameron and Abigail, they were the apple of his eye. He just loved being with them.”

Following his sudden death, former dental nurse Mrs Stalford described her husband last week as the “best dad in the world” and issued an emotional message of thanks to the public for their “kind words” following his passing.

She revealed it had been “uplifting” to read the many memories and tributes paid to Mr Stalford following his death.

“I am so touched by the overwhelming messages of comfort and support we have received,” she wrote.

“It is uplifting to read such heartfelt memories and tributes to the wonderful man we all knew and loved.

“I know when the children look back they will be so proud of their daddy they described as ‘...the best dad in the world’.

“We would like to thank everyone as their kind words are helping more than they will ever know.”