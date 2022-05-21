Ian Ogle UVF murder accused ‘attacked by rival loyalist’

A man charged in connection with the UVF murder of Ian Ogle was the victim of an alleged Easter assault by a rival loyalist.

Thomas McCartney, who is accused of assisting the dad-of-two’s killers and perverting the course of justice, told police he was attacked on April 20.

He named his assailant as William McCaughey, the UVF historian who runs the Ballymac Friendship Centre off the Newtownards Road in east Belfast.

The 51-year-old, with an address at Fraser Pass in the city, appeared in Belfast’s Magistrates’ Court last Thursday charged with assault.

McCartney and McCaughey belong to rival loyalist factions. The former is close to several individuals charged with the Ogle murder, and the latter was targeted by a UVF mob who descended on the Pitt Park estate in a show of strength last year.

East Belfast UVF show of strength at Pitt Park, Belfast

This was months after McCaughey accused the East Belfast UVF of “torturing the Protestant people”, drug dealing, extortion and criminality.

There have been several homes attacked in Pitt Park since then, with rivals blaming each other. The alleged assault on McCartney of Wolff Close has only added to the tension.

The 35-year-old is charged with taking possession of the keys of the car used by Ogle’s killers after they beat and stabbed the loyalist to death.

Nine men and one woman will stand trial in connection with the fatal 2019 attack. Five loyalists have been charged with murder.

Four men and a woman are accused of lesser offences ranging from assisting offenders to withholding information.