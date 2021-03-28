Ian Paisley fears for Stormont's future amid NI Protocol tension

DUP MP Ian Paisley has said he fears for Stormont's future stability amid the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The North Antrim MP spoke out after Loyalist Communities Council chairman David Campbell, whose group includes representatives of the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando, last week said that the DUP may bring down Stormont if the Protocol isn't scrapped.

Mr Campbell claimed Arlene Foster had told his group that collapsing Stormont "had to be clearly within the DUP's thinking" but now "would not be the time to do that".

However, the DUP insisted that had never been said and demanded that he withdraw his comments, which he refused to do.

In today's Sunday Independent, Mr Paisley would not be drawn on the claims, saying he was not privy to the meetings and "couldn't comment", but on the future of Stormont he said: "I genuinely fear for the stability of the institutions."

Amid growing fears of loyalist paramilitary violence over the Irish Sea border, the politician said the threat "isn't being taken seriously enough" by authorities on either side of the border.

An anti-Irish Sea border poster in Larne

"I am worried. I am concerned that the police don't appear to have the intel about what's happening within loyalism and younger elements of loyalism. I am concerned they are downplaying it and I am very concerned for safety," he added.

Last weekend, a senior member of the UDA warned that if they return to violence over the protocol, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney could be potential targets.

"If Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar don't get rid of the protocol they will face the wrath of loyalism," the terror chief was quoted as saying.

"Do I foresee us killing Catholics? No. What about attacking southern politicians? I don't foresee it, I know it … I know it's coming."

Earlier this month, Mr Varadkar's home address was scrawled beside a banner in east Belfast while Mr Coveney's home address was also painted onto a wall.