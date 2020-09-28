Ian Paisley 'went berserk' over being on same BBC Spotlight show as Gerry Adams

THE late Ian Paisley "went berserk" when he found out he and Gerry Adams were in the same episode of Spotlight.

Peter Dickson explained: "The producers didn't want these two behemoths to inadvertently meet up in the corridor outside the studio as tensions were high.

"Unfortunately, there was only one way in and one way out of the studio: up a narrow flight of stairs on the eighth floor of Broadcasting House.

"They took Paisley into the studio through a little door, while they ushered Adams, who had already given his interview, out through the main door.

"It worked a treat but was given away by a floor manager who said in a loud voice, 'Yes, Mr Adams has left the studio'.

Peter Dickson

"Unfortunately, this was said just as the huge frame of Dr Paisley clumped his way onto the studio floor.

"To put it mildly, he went berserk - the bull in the china shop didn't come close - ranting that he'd been tricked.

"Under no circumstances, would he appear on any TV programme with Gerry Adams.

"All 22 stone of him made straight for the exit, with the hapless floor manager running after him.

"The producer had two things to worry about.

"The first was that Paisley wasn't going to take part in the programme, which left them with about 15 minutes to fill.

"The second was that he might storm down the stairs and reach the lift before Gerry Adams got into it."

Dr Paisley eventually agreed to appear on the show, but only after giving the presenter and crew an ear-bashing.

"What happened was that a red-faced Paisley turned around and came back, thundering loud admonishments to everyone," Peter said.

"His coarse, ear-shattering, stentorian mid-Antrim rebukes, ricocheting around the un-carpeted vestibule outside the studio, could easily have been heard through the open window in the street below.

"Eventually, after some diplomacy and coaxing and the promise of a hot buttered scone and a cup of BBC tea, he gave the interview, but he gave the presenter a comprehensive roasting."