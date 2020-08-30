Icelandic singer Björk joins Nicole Kidman in NI for new Viking movie The Northman

Icelandic singer joins Kidman in NI for new Vikings movie

Björk is coming to Northern Ireland after she was confirmed alongside megastar Nicole Kidman on the cast of Viking revenge movie The Northman.

The Icelandic singer-songwriter's involvement in the blockbuster project was revealed following a leak by a member of the film's crew on Instagram last week.

The 54-year-old will also join Hollywood heavyweights Willem Defoe and Ethan Hawke, Peaky Blinders star Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as both Bill and Alexander Skarsgård in the Viking epic.

The alternative artist will be playing a character named the 'Slav Witch' and the appearance marks her first return to the big screen since starring in Lars Von Trier's Dancer in the Dark in 2000.

The Northman is a Viking revenge saga set in Björk's native Iceland at the turn of the 10th century with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón Sigurdsson co-writing the script with director Robert Eggers whose credits include The Lighthouse and The Witch.

Earlier this month pictures emerged of a site where the Eggers-directed flick is set to be filmed in Co Antrim.

The site in the Antrim Hills, close to Larne, played host to a crew setting up in preparation for filming and contained a number of dwellings and lighting rigs.

In February, another film set was erected in the scenic and remote location of Torr Head, Ballycastle, which was then closed off to the public.

Pictures at the time revealed several shanty huts built near the cliff's edge which is close to a number of popular Game of Thrones filming locations.

The Northman is the latest film in a series of Northern Ireland productions after the success of Game of Thrones over the past decade.

Director Robert Eggers' last film The Lighthouse was shot in black and white but Mr Eggers said in February that this would not be the case for The Northman.

Belfast film producer Mark Huffam, who was one of the key figures behind bringing Game of Thrones to Northern Ireland, is also on board as a producer.

Elsewhere, Derriaghy brothers Ryan and Andy Tohill have been axed as directors of the highly-anticipated reboot of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The behind-the-scenes bloodletting took place just a week into filming on location in Bulgaria, reportedly due to "creative differences".

Shooting on the film has since shut down with the production company behind it, Legendary Entertainment, appointing a new director in Emmy award-winning Texas native David Blue Garcia. The abrupt change was reportedly made due to Legendary not "sparking" to what it saw under the Tohills so Garcia will be re-shooting the movie from scratch.

The film is said to be returning to the roots of the Hooper and Kim Henkel classic which was considered one of the scariest films of its era.

The Tohills' first feature film The Dig premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh in 2018, winning best Irish feature. It was accepted at the Toronto International Film Festival and scored a nomination at the British Independent Film Awards in 2018.

The duo have also directed shorts which won awards in the festival circuit and were previously named best newcomer directors at the Cornwall Film Festival for short film Eye Line.

Ryan has also worked on productions including Game of Thrones, BBC's Line of Duty and The Fall as well as numerous feature films.