ID spoofing: ‘I had 5,000 calls in just one day’ - NI artist’s warning after details stolen by scammers

Fraudsters contacted businesswoman's customers

An artist who had her phone number stolen by scammers has warned businesses to think twice before putting contact details on social media.

Sonya Bacon-McKay, from Ballinderry, Co Antrim, has spent the past five weeks fending off thousands of phone calls from strangers after her company’s details were used for sinister purposes.

The 50-year-old, who runs the online firm Cherished Gifts, had more than 4,000 calls in one day alone.

She said: “I was upstairs and my phone was on charge downstairs when it started to ring. It rang again immediately and then again, and I thought someone wanted to speak to me fairly urgently.

“By the time I got downstairs, I had loads of missed calls from numbers I didn’t recognise. That was about 9.15am and the phone kept ringing all day — it didn’t stop. There were about four calls every minute.

“I then started getting messages through Facebook from strangers telling me they had got calls from a person trying to sell them stuff with my phone number.

“People were checking the number and seeing I was an artist. They thought it was genuine and were trying to ring me back to see why I had been in touch.

“I had between 4,000 and 5,000 calls that first day. It was unreal. I had to turn my phone off.

“Five weeks later it is still happening. It’s a nightmare.”

Sonya, whose business went viral last year after she created an illustration of the late Queen with Paddington Bear, is still reeling from the scam and has blocked her number and reported the matter to the police.

She is believed to have been the victim of ID spoofing — when a fraudster steals a person or a company’s identity.

“I am still getting messages from people every day.

“Many have realised it’s a scam and are contacting me to warn me, but some have been a bit nasty and accused me of being a scammer,’’ said Sonya.

“It really has been a nightmare few weeks. I just want to warn people to be careful putting their phone number on social media business pages. It is pretty shocking that this can happen.”

Sonya fell victim to what is known as ID spoofing

The PSNI said scammers were willing to use every trick in the book.

It added: “It must be incredibly frustrating and stressful for someone whose identity and information has been used for the purpose of facilitating a scam.

“Unfortunately, it does happen and it shows scammers will try anything to get people to part with their money.

“If this happens to you, we urge you to report it to your telephone provider, to police and to Action Fraud.

“Report all compromised documents, such as passports, driving licences and credit cards, to the organisation that issued them.

“Inform your bank, building society and credit card company of any unusual transactions on your statement. Request a copy of your credit file to check for any suspicious applications.

“Contact (the fraud protection service) CIFAS to apply for registration. Once you have registered, CIFAS members will carry out extra checks to see when anyone, including you, applies for a financial service, such as a loan, using your address.

“We would also urge people to never give out their details over the phone.

“If you get a call like this, hang up immediately. Tell others about what happened because by raising awareness you can help others stop a scam.”

To report a scam, call 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040