‘Identical twin sister’ defends honour of nurse pinned down and slapped teen in psychiatric ward

The woman identified herself only as the identical twin of Olufunke Alade

The woman identified herself only as the identical twin of Olufunke Alade

The ‘identical twin sister’ of a nurse who was struck off for slapping a vulnerable child patient says the nurse intends to appeal the decision.

Olufunke Alade, from south Belfast, was booted out of the nursing profession for pinning down and later slapping a 17-year-old girl in an ugly incident on a psychiatric ward.

The nurse had previously been convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court in August last year of assaulting the young woman, described as Patient A, before being struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council earlier this month.

After she was barred from the profession by the NMC, Sunday Life called to her door to ask her questions about the affair. A woman claiming to be Alade’s identical twin sister, but who refused to identify herself, answered and initially told our man, “Leave me alone,” before slamming the door in his face.

However, as our reporter was walking away the mystery woman called him back and said: “She lives here but she’s not around, she’s my identical twin sister.

“The whole family is very upset about it, the newspapers could have come and asked her what happened before printing all that stuff, she didn’t get a chance to give her side of the story.

“She is very upset because they didn’t ask her about it but she is going to appeal anyway, it was not very nice for her to go through.”

When asked to identify herself, she said: “I don’t want to give you my name”.

The woman identified herself only as the identical twin of Olufunke Alade

On Friday, June 2, a fitness to practice committee at the NMC ruled Ms Alade’s behaviour was unacceptable and barred her from the profession.

“This incident was of a serious nature against a vulnerable minor,” it said.

“The panel was of the view that the findings in this particular case demonstrate that your actions were so serious that to allow you to continue practising would undermine public confidence in the profession and in the NMC as a regulatory body.”

The panel said it took into account the following aggravating features:

Serious assault involving an extremely vulnerable 17-year-old patient detained in a psychiatric unit;

Alade, who qualified in 2004, had experience and could expect high levels of disruption and challenging behaviour from patients;

Abuse of a position of trust between the nurse and patient relationship;

Lack of insight into failings and into the impact of your behaviour on the patient, the patient’s family and the wider nursing profession;

Patient A was caused real harm as a result of Alade’s actions.

The incident happened on October 15, 2021, at the Belfast Trust’s Beechcroft Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Care Unit at the old Forster Green Hospital site at Saintfield Road.

The case against Alade was that she inappropriately restrained and physically assaulted Patient A.

The NMC case put by Laura Holgate was that Patient A pulled off staff nurse Alade’s headscarf and refused to return it to her.

The NMC representative argued: “You then left and returned to the Psychiatric ICU with another member of staff and requested that a colleague use management of actual or potential aggression (MAPA) techniques to allow you to retrieve the headscarf.

“However, that staff member refused to do this, stating that it would be an inappropriate use of MAPA.

“When you asked Patient A to return the headscarf, Patient A ran to her bedroom, and you followed her. A colleague followed and is said to have observed you pinning down Patient A on her bed with her knee, holding Patient A’s shoulder while you attempted to retrieve the headscarf.

“The colleague asked you to leave the area and said that they would retrieve the headscarf when the situation settled. It is alleged that you declined to leave the PICU area and that a member of staff attempted to redirect and de-escalate the situation.

“You struck Patient A across the face. Patient A is then said to have spat on you, and you then struck Patient A across the face again. Following this, you were escorted from the area and later asked to leave the premises.”

Ms Holgate said Alade pleaded guilty to assaulting Patient A in August 2022 and the following month, received a community service order for 40 hours and a one-year probation order.