‘Identity is an issue close to my heart, so I’m glad to speak up for young people’: X Factor singer honoured to be Good Relations Week ambassador

X Factor singer Rwanda honoured to be a Good Relations Week ambassador

Since she wowed the judges with her flawless voice on ITV’s The X Factor in 2017, Rwanda Shaw has been using her music as a force for change in Northern Ireland.

And in her latest effort to touch hearts and lives with her singing, she has captured the essence of Good Relations Week 2022 with a new song named after this year’s theme, Change Starts With Us.

Rwanda (26), who now lives in Broughshane, was inspired by the current cost-of-living crisis to pen a powerful song to comfort and inspire.

She is delighted to be an ambassador for the event for the second year in a row: “I feel so honoured. It’s nice to be chosen. I do feel I am meant to be doing it. I love trying to encourage kids to follow their dreams and being given this chance to be a voice for younger people in Northern Ireland and people of mixed race means the world to me.”

Rwanda on The X Factor in 2017

Good Relations Week 2022, which started on Tuesday and runs until tomorrow, is an annual celebration of peace-building and cultural diversity work.

It aims to showcase the outstanding good relations efforts of local communities while also addressing a wide range of local challenges and concerns, everything from sectarianism and racism to shared spaces, peace-building and cultural diversity.

It also tackles important issues such as gender inequality, climate change and the environment, improving individual health and wellbeing, eradicating poverty and hunger, and removing barriers to improved education.

Co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council, it saw more than 250 events held across the region this week, all with the focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to highlight the political, social, economic and environmental challenges we face.

Since enjoying a new level of fame after X Factor, Rwanda has developed a strong public profile not just as a talented singer, but also as a speaker on racism and equality.

She famously worked in Poundland at the time of her TV appearance and, despite her career as a musician taking off because of her X Factor success, she only gave up her day job a year ago.

Rwanda Shaw

She says: “Every single day after I appeared on the show, someone came into the shop and recognised me. It was a bit intense, but nice.

“I did get more and more work and bigger jobs and new venues.

“I had been gigging around the pubs in Belfast before the show and afterwards I was asked to do much bigger things, like Culture Night and St Patrick’s Day and lots of corporate events.

“I have always been really grateful that X Factor took my career to the next level, but it is only in the past year that I quit my job in Poundland to pursue my music career full-time.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave. I was terrified of not getting enough work, but I have been flat out ever since. It has been insane.

“I’ve been doing more and more charity work and speaking on panels and it’s really nice. It’s like me, myself has become my job and I am doing what makes me happy.”

Rwanda at The X Factor auditions

A lot of her talks have been on the subject of racism, which she has personally experienced throughout her life.

Rwanda, who is now emerging as a strong voice for the rights of ethnic minorities, grew up in Tyrella, the daughter of a mixed-race couple. Her mum is from Uganda and her dad is a Belfast man.

She explains: “Identity is an issue close to my heart. When I worked in the shop, I would have had comments at least every other day from people asking things like why my hair is the way it is, where I’m from, and telling me my accent was ‘really good’ for someone who is black.

“I have learnt to just brush it off, because I am so used to it now.

“I’ve got involved with Beyond Skin and I spoke on a panel for the charity on identity and hair and how it affects your life as a mixed-race person growing up in Northern Ireland.

“I feel really blessed to be able to do that and maybe help change things for other young people.”

Rwanda Shaw

As well as cultural diversity, Rwanda has been focusing on doing what she can to help highlight poverty.

The cost-of-living crisis is something she too can personally relate to, as she reveals that her own childhood was tough: “People not being able to afford stuff is something that is close to my heart.

“My mum wasn’t educated and my dad didn’t work a day in his life and things were definitely very difficult, trying to keep things together, when I was growing up.

“That’s why I feel Good Relations Week is so important and why I wrote my song about the cost-of-living crisis.

“Because people know who I am, I hope that younger people will really listen to what is being said in my song and really take it in.

“I think we all need to think about what we can do to help others. If we see someone in the street who needs a helping hand, then we should help them.

“Even taking time to give advice can help someone. I think this week allows us to come together and use our voices for change. I just hope people higher up can hear our voices and make that change.”

It is a message reiterated by Jacqueline Irwin, chief executive of the Community Relations Council.

She adds: “In a time of dramatic change and uncertainty, we want Good Relations Week 2022 to celebrate the outstanding good relations efforts of local organisations across the region to bring communities together, regardless of background, culture or heritage.

“Our packed programme of events used the UN Sustainable Development Goals to highlight the political, social, economic and environmental challenges and opportunities facing local communities.

“The past week we have reinforced the message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ and a collective effort to achieve a sustainable future for our society.”

Find Rwanda’s new song on Community Relations Council’s Facebook page and YouTube channel

For more information on the Good Relations Week 2022 programme of events, visit goodrelationsweek.com