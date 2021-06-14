I’ll cut you into 1,000 pieces, child rapist told his ex-partner

Paedo given more jail time for campaign of harassment

A child rapist threatened to throw acid in his ex-partner’s face and “cut her into a thousand pieces”.

Depraved thug Gerard McKenna (28) made the sickening threats from jail as he awaited trial for sex attacks on two girls aged 12 and 15.

Details of his campaign of harassment against his ex were detailed at Lisburn Magistrates Court last week.

The west Belfast man bombarded her with more than 100 voicemails a week, telling her that she was “f*****g dead” and also threatening to bury her.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court on Monday that convicted child rapist McKenna refused to be interviewed about the menacing and threatening calls.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd conceded his client was guilty of “inexcusable behaviour.”

Father-of-three McKenna, originally from Rockville Street, had already entered guilty pleas to harassment, breaching a non-molestation order and persistent improper use of a telecommunication network on dates between December last year and April this year.

Mr Boyd revealed that at the time, McKenna was on remand for raping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, offences he has since been convicted of.

OUTBURST: Gerard McKenna lashed out previously at the judge in court

“He was under extreme pressure, being verbally and physically abused in the prison as a result of the allegations,” said the lawyer.

They also told District Judge Rosie Watters that McKenna was genuinely sorry and apologised for harassing the woman.

District Judge Watters said given the seriousness of McKenna’s other offences, she had no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.

She sentenced him to five months’ jail on each of the three counts.

McKenna, who appeared in court via video-link from Maghaberry prison, did not say anything to the judge, which was in stark contrast to when he launched a foul-mouth tirade against the judge and jury last month after he was convicted of rape.

The drug-taking woman-beater is facing a significant prison sentence for raping the 12-year-old girl after plying her with vodka on the Lagan Towpath in Lisburn two days before Christmas 2019.

A former associate who lives close to McKenna’s family home but did not wish to be named told Sunday Life: “People need to know just how evil he truly is.

“He is one f****** evil b******, absolutely evil, and I have not one doubt that he will kill someone when he eventually gets out.

“He hates women and has no respect for them, but he’ll never take a man on. He has a black heart, but like any typical bully, he’s afraid of people who will actually stand up to him.

“We all read the reports from his rape trial and I have no doubt whatsoever he knew fine rightly that wee girl was 12.”

Gerard McKenna

After hearing a week of evidence, a Craigavon Crown Court jury unanimously convicted McKenna of raping and sexually assaulting his 12-year-old victim on December 23, 2019.

McKenna was also unanimously convicted of sexual activity with a second complainant who was 15 at the time, offering to supply class A cocaine and two counts of child abduction on the same date.

The jury was told that the defendant and another man used vodka to entice the two girls away from responsible adults.

They took them to the Lagan Towpath, where the girls were given alcohol and offered cocaine and diazepam.

An adult who knows the attacked girl told a court that he had told McKenna (right) she was “only 12”.

Following his conviction, McKenna shouted that the judge and jury were “f*****g corrupt c***s, smelly Orange b******s and f*****g lowlife scum”.