I’ll keep on teaching, says Miss Northern Ireland winner Anna Leitch

I’ll keep teaching kids, says Anna Leitch

The newly crowned Miss Northern Ireland has vowed to continue working as a primary school teacher despite her new-found stardom.

Anna Leitch (27) won the hotly contested competition last week and is set to jet off to Puerto Rico in December to compete in the Miss World pageant.

Despite the sudden fame and opportunity now in front of her, she intends to carry on teaching her primary one class at Cookstown Primary School.

She said: “It still feels crazy. It’s beginning to sink in now, but it’s been very overwhelming since I won, with everyone sending messages and the press coverage.

“When my name was announced on the evening, I couldn’t believe it because the competition this year was so tight and nobody knew who was going to win.

“When my name was called, I was over the moon but at the same time could not believe that a primary school teacher from Cookstown had won. It feels really good.

THINKING BIG: Anna has set her sights on winning Miss World

“I am hoping to continue teaching and hopefully balance the two commitments. I want to be able to teach my little P1 class as well as being able to fulfil my duties as Miss Northern Ireland.

“I’m not quite sure how I am going to do that at the moment. It’s going to be a very busy year, but I am planning on doing both, very much so.

“I’m a very driven person. I’ve already been doing a master’s at Queen’s full-time as well my teaching post, so if I can do that, I’m pretty sure I can juggle being Miss Northern Ireland as well.”

Anna, who is studying for a master’s degree in leadership at Queen’s, went back to see her pupils at Cookstown Primary School on Thursday, decked out in her Miss Northern Ireland regalia.

“I’d had a lot of messages from colleagues and some of the parents had messaged me to say the children couldn’t wait to see Miss Northern Ireland with her crown on in school,” she said.

“So, I went in last week to teach my P1 class and rocked up in my Miss Northern Ireland car with my crown and sash on as I walked through the doors.

“They were so excited — I think they were wondering if I was a real princess come to visit the school, especially the younger ones.

“One of the parents told me her little one kept asking ‘Where’s Miss Leitch, how’s she doing at the contest?’ and so on, which was very cute, so it was lovely to go back as the winner.”

SHOCKED: Anna couldn’t believe she had won

Anna is due to fly out to Puerto Rico to compete in the Miss World pageant in December, with the winner to be crowned by reigning champion Toni-Ann Singh, from Jamaica.

Despite the stiff competition from around the globe, Anna is confident she can go all the way after discovering a passion for immersing herself in other cultures during a trip to China.

She visited the Asian superpower on an exchange trip in 2015 in an experience which she felt propelled her to Miss Northern Ireland glory and can push her on at Miss World.

“I’m headed to Miss World in December to compete, which is just extraordinary. I’m very excited and a little nervous as I know there’s a lot of preparation I’ll need to do,” Anna said.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting a lot of women from all around the world. I was in China for six months back in 2015 as part of an international exchange programme when I was studying at Stranmillis University College for my teaching degree.

“When I went there, I learned so much about the people, their culture, their traditions and their religion. I would say that experience helped mould me into the person I am today.

Miss Northern Ireland 2021 Anna Leitch

“Being empathetic to others and respecting other people and their cultures is a trait which is so important to me and I think it’s important for us here in Northern Ireland.

“I definitely think my experience in China helped me to win Miss Northern Ireland because they’re looking for someone who has that sort of empathetic trait within them.

“I did mention it when I was chatting to the judges, particularly about my dress as it was a very floaty pink dress and I felt that reflected my personality in my role as a teacher in being soft with the children and having to be kind and caring.”