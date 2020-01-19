'I'll kill loyalist dealer', vows ex-wannabe MP in dock

A former would-be MP turned anti-drugs vigilante has told a court he plans to shoot and kill a loyalist he labelled "Mr Coke".

In remarkable scenes at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday morning, former election candidate Bobby Beck said from the dock he would "put two in the chest and one in the head" of the Newtownards man he named and who police said was a suspected paramilitary.

It followed Beck's arrest in Belfast's Belvoir estate on Thursday night when cops found him covered in blood and carrying two kitchen knifes.

Beck (56) stood for election in 2017 as an independent in East Belfast and was praised by prominent Irish language activist and tutor Linda Ervine, sister-in-law of late PUP leader David Ervine.

He now claims to be a member of a group called Loyalists Against Drug Dealers.

The court was told yesterday how police officers had been on their way to speak to Beck at his home address when they found him wandering the estate, armed with the two weapons and in an agitated state.

At Laganside Courthouse on Saturday, he was charged with threats to kill, possession of two kitchen knives without lawful excuse in a public place, and disorderly behaviour.

Cops told the court they were on their way to speak to Beck when they found him on Kilwarlin Crescent on the estate just after 10.30pm on Thursday.

A detective constable told the court: "He was found with one large red kitchen knife and one large blue kitchen knife.

"When approached by officers, he called them 'w***ers' and 'd***heads' before telling them to 'f*** off', saying he had been assaulted a short time earlier.

"He then moved towards a phone box and dropped the knives before being detained.

"In custody, he said he would 'find a 9mm and stick it in' a man from the Newtownards area suspected of being involved in a paramilitary organisation.

"He admitted swearing and shouting at police because he was irate, saying he had been assaulted by three males earlier.

"He also told police he had phoned the individual in question and told him he intends to carry out the threat and reiterated this in interview."

Beck, who appeared in court unrepresented, said he wished to apply for bail, telling District Judge John Meehan: "I strongly object to being remanded in custody. I am a spokesperson for an organisation called Loyalists Against Drug Dealers and last week there was action taken against known drug dealers in the north Down area.

"This included their houses, cars, businesses and pubs. They were told last week their lives were in danger and they would be executed.

"They were told their time is up.

"Newtownards' Mr Coke threatened me and went to my mother and father's house threatening them. I told him to stay away from their house or I would kill him, I'll put two in his chest and one in his head.

"I had intended to go away for a while to America or Canada but if you want to jeopardise that it's up to you."

Refusing him bail, Judge Meehan told him: "You are in a parallel universe in which you believe you are the law and pose a real danger to the safety of the public."

In 2017, Linda Ervine, whose husband Brian was formerly leader of the PUP, tweeted her support for the then prospective parliamentary candidate Beck, saying: "Chatting today with Robert Beck who is standing as an Independent.

"Great to see he supports an Irish Language Act. Maith thú Bobby Beck."

Standing as a pro-Brexit independent candidate, his pledges included strict controls at sea and airports targeting illegal immigration, a language act on a par with Wales and Scotland for both Irish and Ulster Scots, and a border poll for Northern Ireland by 2021.

He also advocated for a review of mental health provision as well as the introduction of a centre of excellence for motorcycling.

Despite the support of Mrs Ervine, he received just 54 votes in the constituency which was won by the DUP's Gavin Robinson.

Beck, from Mahee Close in the Belvoir estate in south Belfast, was remanded in custody to reappear at Laganside Magistrates Court on Tuesday.