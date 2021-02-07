I'll never forget you, says 'hit-and-run' victim's heartbroken nephew

Police make two arrests over collision in west Belfast on Friday.

Police recover a burnt car in the Turf Lodge area that was involved in a hit and run on the Stewartstown Road, west Belfast on February 5th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Richard Gerard Boyle who was from Dunmurry. The 42-year-old male pedestrian died following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in west Belfast last night (Friday, 5th February).

A man who died after a suspected hit-and-run while walking his dog was described as a "true gentleman" last night.

Richard Gerard Boyle passed away after being struck by a car on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast on Friday night.

The 42-year-old, from Dunmurry, was taken to hospital following the collision at around 10.20pm but died after arrival.

Police have made two arrests in connection with the ongoing investigation.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences and has been released on police bail bail pending further enquiries. The second, aged 23, has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Yesterday, Mr Boyle's nephew TJ wrote in a Facebook post: "Rest in peace, uncle Richard. I will never forget our good times. I love you so much."

Another well-wisher posted that they regularly saw Mr Boyle walking his dog along the stretch of road where he was hit.

"This is just heartbreaking. I see this chap at least once a day on that road faithfully walking that wee dog all the time," they said.

"Feel sick to the stomach at the thought of how someone can do this and just drive on. Heartbreaking. Keeping his family in my prayers."

Another tribute read: "Worked with him and never knew him personally, but he always seemed a really happy guy. Witty and full of craic. Such a loss for his nearest and dearest."

West Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Sinn Fein Orlaithi Flynn said last night she was "deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death". "This is heartbreaking news for the man's family, friends, loved ones and the wider community," she added.

"I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the man and offer them my full support.

"It is deeply concerning that the collision is being treated as a suspected hit-and-run.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have been on the Stewartstown Road at the time (of the incident) to bring any information forward to the PSNI."

Police appealed for information about a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a VW Golf, that may have been involved in the collision.

Inspector Phillip McCullagh asked anyone with information, or anyone who was on the Stewartstown Road between 9.30pm and 10.20pm on Friday and witnessed the collision, or drivers who may have captured it on their dashcam, to get in touch by calling the non-emergency 101 line and quoting reference number 1997 of 05/02/21.