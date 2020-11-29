I'm A Celeb star Jordan North's close call with Omagh bomb

Structural engineers begin to examine the scene in and around the explosion in Omagh killing 28 people

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here frontrunner Jordan North has revealed that his family narrowly escaped being caught up in the Omagh bomb when they lived in Northern Ireland in the late 1990s.

The York-born Radio One DJ, who is the bookies' early favourite to win this year's show, lived in the Co Tyrone town for almost three years when his dad, a former soldier with the Queen's Lancashire Regiment, was stationed there.

The 30-year-old was only eight at the time but said he remembered the day as being one of the first times he'd ever felt "really sad".

And he said that he loved the Northern Irish people for their "self-deprecating sense of humour" and their ability to laugh through tough times.

Recalling the day of the Omagh bomb on August 15, 1998, Jordan said: "My dad was in the Army for 24 years. In 1997 his battalion, the Queen's Lancashire Regiment, was posted to Omagh so we moved out there.

"In August 1998, when the Omagh bomb happened, we were there at the time and we were meant to be going into town that day, into Omagh.

"But I'm one of four boys and my mum said we were all playing up. It was in the middle of the summer holidays and it was hot. It wasn't raining for once. But my mum said, 'I'm not going into town with these lot. They're doing my head in', so we decided to go for a walk.

"We were in Gortin Glen when the bomb went off. We heard it from there. It was an awful time. Dad rushed us all into the car because he knew we had to be back on camp.

"I remember I was only eight years old and it was one of the first times I felt really sad."

Jordan was speaking on a BBC Radio Ulster three-part series, Lockdown Lowdown, presented earlier this year by ex-pats Mairead Campbell and Jordan Dunbar.

The DJ was invited onto the Radio Ulster show when his Belfast-born friend and Radio One colleague Mairead, discovered his strong ties to Northern Ireland.

Jordan, whose quick wit has helped win over viewers of I'm A Celebrity, told the two presenters that both his best pals at university had come from Northern Ireland and that he got on so well with them because he appreciated their humour. He also said the Northern Irish accent was his favourite.

"I love people from Northern Ireland," he said.

"I think they've got a really good strong sense of humour, that self-deprecating sense of humour that I love, and how they're not afraid to take the mick out of each other.

"I think it stems from the history of Northern Ireland, like 'we've had bad times and we laugh', like if you don't laugh, you'll cry, kind of thing."

He recounted a story he'd been told about his dad and uncle, who was also a soldier, stopping a man in a case of mistaken identity, and how he'd turned out to be former Catchphrase host Roy Walker. But when Sunday Life contacted Roy, he said that while it was a great story, it hadn't been him.

Jordan also said that he hoped to visit Northern Ireland again as he would love a night out in Belfast and a trip to the Giant's Causeway. He also said he'd love to revisit Omagh and that he thinks he would still remember his way around the town.

He said: "Big love to the people of Northern Ireland. I think you're great and it's a lovely part of the world.

"I always say it is the fittest accent too. I had the same conversation with my housemates recently.

"They were saying the Geordie accent was the best, or Essex or the Scottish accent but I'm like, 'No, it's the Northern Irish one for me'."

Jordan is currently 5/6 odds on favourite to win this year's series of I'm A Celebrity, which is taking place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, due to the ongoing pandemic.