I’m delighted crown on its way back home, says former Miss GB Eden after thief rumbled

A woman caught on camera stealing the crown of former Miss Great Britain Eden McAllister was forced to hand it over to police.

Cops identified the thief from CCTV footage taken in the corridor of The Gresham Hotel in Leicester where Eden, from Dundonald, had left it.

The 23-year-old was staying in the city last weekend for the final of this year’s Miss Great Britain.

She had crowned the new winner, Scotland’s Amy Meisak, and returned to her hotel room to get changed for the after-party when her crown was swiped. CCTV revealed a guest had taken the crown and two gifts Eden left beside it.

The gifts, which had been personalised to give to friends, were later found stashed behind a bin in the hotel, but the crown had gone.

Eden, who recently flew to Dubai to start a new job as a cabin crew member with the Emirates airline, was relieved to learn that police had retrieved her crown.

She said: “I am so delighted the crown has been found and is on its way back to a Belfast.

“I would like to thank my best friend, Harriott, who headed the campaign to find it and the pageant community, who got behind us to try and help find it.

“It’s not just a crown. Yes, it’s beautiful and sparkly, but it’s more than that. It represents the hard work, commitment and love that I put in, not only in my year as Miss Great Britain but in the lead-up to winning the contest, and it will be something I will cherish for ever.”

Saffron Hart, the director of Miss Great Britain said: “On behalf of the Miss Great Britain organisation we would like to thank everyone involved in returning Eden’s crown.

“The crown represents the achievements of Eden’s reign. It is a symbol of her hard work, commitments, passions and the realisation of perseverance to achieve her dream.

“The heartbreak of losing the crown was not for its materialist value but its sentimental value, and we are thrilled that it will now be returned.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at The Gresham Luxury Apart hotel, Leicester, for their support with this situation.”

Police confirmed to Sunday Life that the person who took the crown had returned it.

A spokesperson said: “We are facilitating the return of the crown and will be seeking an out-of-court resolution to the matter.”