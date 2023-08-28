I’m no paedo, insists man who feared being lynched by mob outside Co Down flat

The mob shouted "paedo" as Savage was led from the building

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media

A man forced to flee his home by a mob over what he insists are false paedophile allegations fears he could have been killed.

Gareth Savage was given a police escort from the Cumain House complex in Portaferry, Co Down, last weekend after a large crowd descended on the front door.

They screamed “paedophile” at the 42-year-old as he was led to safety.

This is the second time that Savage — who is before the courts on an improper use of communications network charge — has left Cumain House.

People gathered outside the property

He says a similar protest last month forced him out of the supported care facility.

“If that mob had got hold of me I could have been killed,” Savage told Sunday Life.

“I’m not a paedophile and no one should be the victim of those lies in this day and age.”

Read more Trio remanded after serious assault in Belfast city centre

Savage says he is the target of a personal vendetta which is, in part, connected to his ongoing court case.

He faces charges of improper use of a communications network and common assault.

“I was arrested eight weeks ago for sending an explicit image to another adult,” he explained.

“I thought he was gay but got it wrong, and I hold my hands up to that.

“A few weeks later I was messing around in the playground next to Cumain House in Portaferry where I was living. A woman falsely accused me of taking photos of kids. It was a complete lie, but she organised a mob to gather outside [Cumain House]. When the mob got there they were ready to lynch me.”

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media

For his own safety Savage’s bail conditions were changed to prevent him entering Portaferry.

However, they were relaxed earlier this month, and when he returned to Cumain House there was a second protest last weekend.

“When the crowd gathered outside my apartment last Sunday night the police came,” said Savage.

“At first I kept the door locked and wouldn’t let them in because I have done nothing wrong.

“I was eventually persuaded to open the door when the police threatened to kick it in.

“An officer then said he was going to arrest me for a breach of bail, but I asked him, ‘How is that even possible when I’m in my bail address?’”

The mob shouted "paedo" as Savage was led from the building

Police officers brought Savage to Musgrave PSNI station in Belfast, where he was held overnight.

He said: “I was kept in a cell for 24 hours before I was released without charge.

“I was treated terribly and am going to put in a complaint to the Police Ombudsman because I did nothing wrong.”

Read more Man remanded in custody accused of ramming PSNI vehicle with stolen car in west Belfast

Savage is now living with relatives outside Portaferry and has been told it is too risky for him to return to the Ards peninsula town.

He added: “The housing association who run Cumain House has told me it’s not safe for me to go back.

“It’s really sad because they have given into mob rule, and so have the police.”

Savage’s “mob rule” claims were backed by his solicitor, who told Ards Magistrates Court after the first protest outside his home that Portaferry should not be “the Bronx or the south side of Chicago” and how his client “simply wanted to go home”.

Protesters outside Savage's home

District Judge Mark Hamill agreed and freed Savage on bail, allowing him to return to Cumain House, which he was forced to flee last weekend after the second demonstration.

Mobile phone footage of the protest shows a crowd of up to 100 shouting “paedo” at him as he is led out of the complex by police and into an awaiting PSNI vehicle.

The scenes were shared widely on social media, leading to a barrage of other unproven claims being made about Savage.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police were in attendance at a planned protest in the Steel Dickson Garden area of Portaferry, on Sunday August 20.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene for breach of bail.

“He was released on bail and will appear in court at a later date.”

Although contacted, no one from Ark Housing, which runs Cumain House, was available for comment.

cbarnes@sundaylife.co.uk