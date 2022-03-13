I’m no racist, insists UUP councillor… he was just ‘poking fun at Chelsea’

An Ulster Unionist councillor has denied he is racist after he shared an image which appeared to be mocking the plight of migrants crossing the English Channel.

Fermanagh and Omagh politician Victor Warrington told Sunday Life he was actually making fun of the financial impact on Chelsea FC after sanctions were recently slapped on the club and its Russian owner Roman Abramovich by the government.

The image, posted on his private Facebook page but then shared publicly by an unknown person, showed a dinghy at sea with people aboard captioned: “Chelsea squad crossing (the) English Channel to play Lille in their second leg”.

Following the government’s move last week the club cannot sell any more tickets, or buy or sell players, but is allowed to continue paying team and staff wages.

Last year it is estimated that at least 44 people died trying to make it to the UK from France by taking their chances on the treacherous crossing in rubber dinghies and other small craft.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Warrington said: “Anybody who has read it or seen it knows that it was a bit of jest at Chelsea having their assets frozen.

“Unfortunately it was a so-called friend on Facebook who obviously felt the need to screenshot it and to send it to wherever.

“What can I say about it? Anybody who takes that up as being racialist...it’s nothing to do with migrants.

“It was to do with Chelsea having their assets frozen and having no money to pay for the flights to France, that is purely all it was.

“It was on my own private Facebook and anyone who knows me on Facebook knows I am always bantering about football, I have a friend who is a Chelsea supporter and it was aimed at him.”

Mr Warrington added: “Unfortunately our country has went mad with political correctness, you can’t open your mouth, and certainly when you’re in the public eye so much it makes it more difficult.

“I never intended at any time to be racist to anybody or anything.”

He also confirmed that he had not been contacted by party officials regarding the post.