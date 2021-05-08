I’m not a runner, says Joshua Eastwood as he takes on 31 marathons in 31 days of May

Co Down man hits the roads to raise money for charity

An intrepid Co Down man is spending his first month of freedom from lockdown running a marathon-a-day for the full month of May.

Joshua Eastwood (25), who is the grandson of famous late bookmaker and boxing promoter Barney Eastwood, is taking on the punishing challenge to raise funds for two charities.

And, unbelievably, when he set off from his Donaghadee home last weekend to start the first of his 31 runs, it was the first time he had completed a marathon.

The mechanical engineer only started running last year when he joined a pal taking part in an event for the men’s health charity Movember.

It gave him the idea to take on a challenge of his own, so in preparation he kept running, and has ran every one of the 158 days since.

Confident that he is well prepared for his mammoth challenge, he says: “I haven’t run a full marathon before and now I plan to do 31 in 31 days.

“I’m not a runner but I wanted to do something worthwhile and I have done the training, so I feel fit and ready for it.”

Joshua set himself a target of raising £1 for every kilometre in the next month, which adds up to £1,308.

Even before he hit the tarmac for his first run he had already smashed that target on his GoFundMe page and hopes that people will continue to donate and support him.

Whatever his total, he plans to share it equally between the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust and Cancer Research UK.

PIER-LESS: Joshua on the run

He says: “I was inspired by a documentary I watched about Canadian Terry Fox called Into The Wind, which followed his journey through cancer. He had his leg amputated and went on to do a run to raise funds for cancer research.

“It was an amazing story and cancer affects so many people. Also, cancer patients have been really badly impacted by Covid and I wanted to do something good to benefit them.

“I chose the trust as my second charity because I know someone who helps run it and it is a great local charity that helps terminally-ill children in Northern Ireland.” Joshua has three routes he will be following: one around his home town of Donaghadee and two others which will take him into Bangor.

He plans to set off around 11am each day and will pace himself to try and avoid too much pain, finishing each race in under five hours.

Friends have offered to join him for parts of his challenge and he is inviting other runners to keep him company along the way.

Joshua with Lewis Waterworth who will be providing his meals and nutrition

He adds: “I am confident I will do it as I plan to pace myself. I know some of my friends and family think I am a bit crazy but everyone has been very supportive.

“My mum Gail will be doing a lot of cooking for me as I need to consume 5,000 calories a day, and Denis Waterworth, who owns the restaurants Pier 36 and The Harbour, has promised to give me a steak meal every Sunday.

“I hope it inspires other people as I had never run a full marathon before and I hope it encourages people to get out there and get running and see what they are capable of.

“People are capable of more than they think and it’s good for your mental and physical health.”

You can support Joshua and follow his progress on ‘A marathon everyday in May’ on Facebook and Instagram. To donate go to gofundme.com/amarathoneverydayinmay