Images of suspected killers chasing Warren Crossan in Belfast released

Police have released CCTV footage of two suspected gunmen chasing down murdered drug dealer Warren Crossan.

The new images are part of an appeal by investigating officers on the first anniversary of the gangland hit in west Belfast.

Crossan (28) was gunned down in broad daylight near his mother’s home in the St James’ area of the city on June 27 last year.

The hitmen lay in wait for several hours until Crossan arrived and then briefly chased him before firing multiple fatal shots.

Nobody has been charged with the killing of the father-of-two, who was the son of murdered ex-Continuity IRA chief Tommy Crossan.

The new footage released today shows two men on bicycles wearing dark tracksuits crossing the junction of the Falls Road at the Whiterock Road, not far from the scene of the murder, at 8.37am.

MERCILESS: The killers chasing down Crossan

Police believe the pair had left the Turf Lodge estate approximately 40 minutes earlier.

They travelled along St James Road before a minute or so later turning left onto St James Crescent.

The masked gunmen then lie in wait for Crossan to show up at his mother’s house in Rodney Parade at approximately 12.20pm.

Half an hour later, they can be seen appearing on foot from an alleyway between St James Road and Rodney Drive.

They chase Crossan into St Katharines Road, where he is shot multiple times and left to die in the street.

The gunmen then flee back along St Katharines Road and into the same alleyway from which they emerged.

Making a renewed appeal for information, Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “Warren’s family deserve to have answers and these dangerous men need to be removed from our streets.

“This callous murder was carried out by individuals who have no regard for life. It was carried out in a built-up residential area on a Saturday afternoon.

“It is extremely fortunate that no-one else was injured as a result of this shooting. Any one of those bullets could have gone astray and killed a child. At least one of them struck a vehicle owned by a resident.

I am continuing to appeal to anyone who has information, no matter how small, to contact us. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw these two men in the local area of St James Road, St James Crescent, Rodney Parade and St Katharines Road.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, or to submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Sources have told Sunday Life that Crossan’s murder was retaliation for his part in setting up the hit on Dublin crime boss Robbie Lawlor in the Ardyone area of Belfast in April last year.

Murdered drug dealer Warren Crossan

Lawlor was shot dead outside a house on Etna Drive while collecting a drug debt, with his associates swearing revenge for the killing.

It is understood the same gang that murdered Crossan’s father in 2014 was contacted by Lawlor’s associates to arrange their escape on foot to a nearby safe house.

Because they escaped on foot and did not use a getaway car, the police are convinced they received local assistance.

The St James’ area of west Belfast where the shooting occurred is a warren of adjoining streets which would confuse strangers.

At the time of his murder, Crossan was on bail charged with possessing £180,000 of cocaine with intent to supply. He was also on the run from gardai, having skipped bail for a series of burglaries in Donegal.

In February this year, Crossan’s co-accused in the case, Liam Dewar, was jailed for 26 moths following a hearing at Craigavon Crown Court for his role in the drug-smuggling plot.