Imelda Quinn funeral: ‘gentle nurse hadn’t a bad bone in her body’

Loved ones carry the coffin of Imelda Quinn into St John's Church, Galbally

Family, friends and colleagues from Craigavon hospital at the funeral of Imelda Quinn in Galbally

A “gentle” nurse and mother-of-two who died in one of several road crash horrors over the holidays has been laid to rest.

Imelda Quinn (40), from Galbally, Co Tyrone, died after a single-vehicle smash on the M1 motorway at Tamnamore at around 1:30pm on Boxing Day.

A short time after the crash another three people were killed in a separate collision on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown.

Nursing colleagues formed a guard of honour outside St John’s Church in Galbally as mourners packed into the pews for Imelda’s funeral on Saturday with Father Paddy McGuckin describing her as a kind and much-loved woman.

He said: “I extend heartfelt sympathy to Imelda’s husband Gavin and their two dear little girls Nina and Norah, her parents Cormac and Anne, her siblings Fergal, Angela and Cormac Óg, and the rest of her ever-widening relations.

“It is time to throw our arms around them and help them through the anguish of Imelda’s loss. It has been a long week since Monday and God knows they have cried their fill.

“Without a doubt Imelda’s family have gone through great loss in her sudden and unexpected death, but they will get over it because their hearts are in the right place, they believe in life after death and will take their strength from God.

“Let us consider the loss of a gentle nurse with not a bad bone in her body, my first memory of Imelda is when she sang at a concert for my leaving the diocese many years ago.

“She was eight or nine years of age when she toddled out on stage and sang a song in her own childish way.

“Let us also include in our prayers today all those people killed on the Dungannon and Cookstown Road and Pope Benedict who died today.”

During the Requiem Mass family members carried symbolic offerings up to her wicker coffin including her guitar and her passport due to her passions of music and travel, as well as her nurse’s uniform and watch, such was her “love for her vocation”.

After the ceremony Imelda’s remains were interred at the adjoining cemetery.

Her death notice described her as being “profoundly loved and sorrowfully missed” by her grieving friends and family.

The funerals for the three victims of the other Boxing Day crash took place across Friday and Saturday.

Patrick Rogers (26) and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy (52) died after Patrick’s Nissan X-Trail collided with a Volkswagen Golf being driven by Jennifer Acheson (80) who was also killed.

Patrick’s wife Shannon and the couple’s four children, who all survived, were also in the car.

Mary Duffy was buried at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, yesterday shortly after Jennifer Acheson was interred following a service at Desertcreat Parish Church just outside Cookstown.

Patrick Rogers was buried on Friday afternoon following a service at St Joseph and St Malachy’s Drummullan, also near Cookstown.

Following the road tragedy a friend of Patrick’s wife set-up a fundraising appeal online to help the devastated widow and her four children.

Last night the GoFundMe page, set up by Shannon’s childhood friend Casey Jade Campbell, had reached almost £26,000.

Writing on the website Ms Campbell, from Coalisland, said: “Our community is devastated to hear of the loss of Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy.

“Shannon Duffy Rogers, a childhood friend of ours, has lost her mother and husband at the age of 26 and is left with four children who are now in the Royal Hospital receiving treatment.

“We felt that raising money to help with funeral costs or just to help Shannon in anyway is the least we can do.

“As a community and people we feel helpless so anything we can do, I think we should. Any bit of kindness is appreciated.”